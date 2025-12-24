Hisense unveils two new 4K laser projectors ahead of CES 2026 with higher brightnesses and purer colours

Plus, the PX4-Pro builds on an Award-winning formula

Hisense XR10 projector on a plain background with the model number written behind
CES is still a couple of weeks away, and yet the announcements continue to arrive early. This time it's Hisense, which has made a big announcement ahead of the Las Vegas-based technology convention, and it's great news for projector fans.

The Chinese AV company has announced "the next chapter" in its laser projector story, in the form of the XR10 and PX4-Pro. The former acts as a traditional 4K home cinema projector, whereas the other builds on an established, and Award-winning, ultra-short throw design which proved to be very successful for the brand with the PX3-Pro.

Hisense is also touting an optical zoom range of 0.84x to 2.0x, with a minimum screen size of 65 inches, and a huge maximum screen size of 300 inches. Furthermore, lens correction is handled by "the industry’s first 4-camera + dual TOF intelligent sensing solution, combined with smart AI Auto Adjustments". Vertical and horizontal lens shift is also supported for more versatility when it comes to placement.

