CES is still a couple of weeks away, and yet the announcements continue to arrive early. This time it's Hisense, which has made a big announcement ahead of the Las Vegas-based technology convention, and it's great news for projector fans.

The Chinese AV company has announced "the next chapter" in its laser projector story, in the form of the XR10 and PX4-Pro. The former acts as a traditional 4K home cinema projector, whereas the other builds on an established, and Award-winning, ultra-short throw design which proved to be very successful for the brand with the PX3-Pro.

Starting with the XR10, Hisense is positioning this as "a first-of-its-kind laser projector built for cinephiles who want the big-screen theatre experience without sacrificing design". We can see the design appeal, as it features a unique-looking translucent design, with a big, bold lens positioned in the centre of a champagne-gold enclosure; classy.

It's packed full of Hisense's latest laser technology, including the brand's latest LPU 3.0 Digital Laser Engine, a "fully upgraded chipset", and a pure RGB triple laser light source, which can reportedly deliver a staggering peak brightness of 6000 ANSI lumens.

Hisense is also drawing attention to its 16 all-glass lens system, which reportedly provides better light transmittance and temperature stability, resulting in minimised light loss and purer colours.

This is also the first projector that we've seen to include a liquid cooling system, which reportedly improves heat dissipation. Worried about mixing liquid with a delicate projector? We are, too, but Hisense ensures us that "the leak-resistant design ensures consistent performance over time".

Hisense is also touting an optical zoom range of 0.84x to 2.0x, with a minimum screen size of 65 inches, and a huge maximum screen size of 300 inches. Furthermore, lens correction is handled by "the industry’s first 4-camera + dual TOF intelligent sensing solution, combined with smart AI Auto Adjustments". Vertical and horizontal lens shift is also supported for more versatility when it comes to placement.

Moving on to the PX4-Pro, this is a successor to a home cinema testing room favourite. The PX3-Pro took home a five-star review back in November 2024, so our expectations are high with this upgraded model.

This ultra-short-throw projector can deliver an image up to 200 inches, and it features a higher claimed peak brightness of 3500 ANSI lumens, up from 3000 ANSI lumens on the PX3-Pro.

It also sports double the contrast ratio of its predecessor, with a claimed 6000:1 achieved via the new IRIS lens system. Hisense promises "immersive visuals with vibrant colour and crystal-clear detail" for gaming and movies alike, and a sleek, modern design that should appease the interior design-conscious.

We're still awaiting information regarding pricing and availability for these new models. Hisense has confirmed that the XR10 and PX4-Pro will both be showcased at the brand's stand at CES 2026.

We'll be on the ground at the show, so stay posted for our hands-on impressions of these projectors.

