In case you were wondering, those are massive headphones rather than a tiny woman. Except they're not. Because the JLab Blue XL Speaker Headphones is actually a Bluetooth speaker in the shape of a pair of novelty oversized over-ear headphones.

But yes, you can wear them, should you so desire. Behold.

(Image credit: JLab)

So what the devil is going on?

Well, JLab made this speaker at the end of last year as part of its sponsorship of the Birmingham Bowl, a post-season NCAA-sanctioned college American football match, which last year was between the Georgia Southern Eagles and Appalachian State Mountaineers. Georgia Southern won, and were gifted multiple speakers which the players promptly wore like massive headphones.

Again, behold.

And now you can buy it, in the US at least, where it costs $100 (around £74 / AU$140). The JLab site calls it "30W celebration Speaker Headphones with dual 2.5” drivers and 20+ hours of playtime".

Bluetooth 5.4 should provide a stable connection, and while we can't comment on the sound quality, we can confidently say it will get some very odd looks, especially if you wear it as a pair of headphones.

