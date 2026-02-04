Samsung has begun teasing the next iteration of its Galaxy smartphone series, which we presume will be called the Galaxy S26. This will follow on from last year's Award-winning Galaxy S25 Ultra, which featured a screen that simply knocked our socks off.

Therefore, expectations are high for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is expected to launch later this month – though no date for the company's annual Unpacked event has been set quite yet.

Samsung is, however, already touting the upgraded AI abilities of the upcoming series of flagship handsets. While AI doesn't spark much joy for us, there is an interesting new display feature which could hint towards an upgrade coming to that glorious Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen.

Samsung is touting this feature as giving the forthcoming Galaxy S series a “new layer of privacy”, referring to some clever pixel-level technology that will stop snoopers from peeking over your shoulder at your phone screen.

The idea here is to give people peace of mind when they enter passwords or sharing personal details over messages, without worrying. It appears as though this feature will combat off-axis viewing, meaning that the display will be viewable only to the owner of the phone.

Better yet, users can allocate the privacy system to specific parts of the display, meaning passwords and pin codes stay hidden, and even certain apps and notifications can be assigned to this new private-screen mode.

This is a unique feature, and not one that we have seen before on any smartphone. Samsung itself states that it has been working on the feature for more than five years.

The inclusion of this feature could hint towards an overall display upgrade coming to the Galaxy S26 Ultra – cause for excitement indeed.

The excellent OLED display paired with the ProScaler upscaling feature made the Galaxy S25 Ultra one of the best smartphones of 2025, so expectations are high for this mysterious new model.

