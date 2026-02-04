Samsung begins teasing its Galaxy S26 series of smartphones, and it's hinting towards a first-of-its-kind display feature

News
By published

Samsung is stopping snoopers with this new screen feature

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Samsung has begun teasing the next iteration of its Galaxy smartphone series, which we presume will be called the Galaxy S26. This will follow on from last year's Award-winning Galaxy S25 Ultra, which featured a screen that simply knocked our socks off.

Therefore, expectations are high for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is expected to launch later this month – though no date for the company's annual Unpacked event has been set quite yet.

Samsung is touting this feature as giving the forthcoming Galaxy S series a “new layer of privacy”, referring to some clever pixel-level technology that will stop snoopers from peeking over your shoulder at your phone screen.

The inclusion of this feature could hint towards an overall display upgrade coming to the Galaxy S26 Ultra – cause for excitement indeed.

Lewis Empson
Senior Staff Writer

Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.

