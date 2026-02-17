Apple has announced its first full-scale event for 2026 after a smattering of low-key product launches throughout January and February.

This event appears to differentiate itself from those previous Apple launches because the company is billing it as a “special Apple Experience” rather than its usual live events.

Taking place on the 4th of March in London, New York and Shanghai, the experience will probably feature numerous expected product launches.

The most widely anticipated product is the iPhone 17e. Its predecessor, the five-star iPhone 16e, officially turns a year old on the 19th of February, so a successor is due. There have also been rumblings of updates to the MacBook and iPad lines, with updated processors and potentially new displays in store.

That being said, we are hoping to see some upgrades in two overlooked areas in Apple's product portfolio.

We are sorely overdue for a new Apple TV 4K, with the last model launching back in 2022. That streamer remains at the top of our best streaming devices list, fending off rivals from Amazon and Google for nearly four years.

Mutterings of a new Apple TV 4K have been circulating for quite some time, and it looked as though a new model was about to launch towards the end of last year, only to be delayed.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The expected upgrades include a more up-to-date processor, which will support Apple Intelligence and slicker tvOS operation.

We are also anticipating an upgrade to the HomePod range, which has remained fairly stagnant since the HomePod 2 launched in 2023.

The HomePod Mini is our main contender for an upgrade. It has been left basically untouched since 2020 (not counting a minor colour refresh in 2024). There are also rumours surrounding Apple working on a HomePod with a screen, though these are yet to be substantiated by a full product launch.

A HomePod Mini 2 is high on our wishlist, but only time will tell if Apple will launch a successor to its pint-sized, Award-winning wi-fi speaker.

All will be revealed in just under two weeks, and you can check back here for live coverage of the latest announcements.

MORE:

Check out our picks for the best streaming devices

As well as the best wireless speakers

And read our full Apple HomePod Mini review