Best iPhone headphones 2019: budget, premium, wireless

Best iPhone headphones Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best iPhone headphones you can buy in 2019.

The iPhone is one of the finest phones around. With thousands of apps, a user-friendly design and amazing camera, no wonder it's the handset of choice for millions of people around the world. The biggest draw for us, though, is the brilliant sound quality.

It's just a shame about those EarPods. Apple's wired earbuds don't come close to doing the iPhone's sound quality justice, while the AirPods are better but still good rather than great. To truly unleash its potential, you need the best headphones your budget will allow.

That's where we come in. We've selected only the best headphones from our recent reviews that are compatible with Apple's handset so you can get the very best audio from your iPhone. All styles are catered for, as are all budgets.

Remember: newer iPhones don't have a 3.5mm headphone jack, so some pairs on this list will require a Lightning to 3.5mm adapter. Check you've got access to one before you buy.

So which will you choose? Wireless or wired? Noise-cancelling or noise-isolating? In-ear, on-ear or over-ear? Have a look and see which jump out at you. And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.

(Image credit: sony)

1. Sony WH-1000XM3 Brilliant premium wireless headphones for your iPhone. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: USB-C | In-line remote and mic: No | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Weight: 255g Reasons to Buy Well-rounded sound Superb noise-cancelling Very comfy Reasons to Avoid Can expose imperfections Awkward controls Low Stock £255 View at Amazon 876 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The bad news? These have a plastic headband, which feels less premium than their predecessors' metal one. But the upside is they're lighter, and hence more comfortable to wear for extended periods. Which you will do once you've had a listen - they sound superb, very open and spacious, giving every element of the track room to breathe. But there's also plenty of detail, and a subtlety to the dynamics that few headphones can match. Oh, and they're also some of the best noise-cancellers around. A great option for anyone able to spend a bit more.

Read the full review: Sony WH-1000XM3

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

2. Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Affordable wireless in-ears will go nicely with your iPhone. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelleing: No | Weight: 4.6g Reasons to Buy Lots of insight Marathon battery life Dependable wireless connection Reasons to Avoid Iffy fit Could be sleeker £119.95 View at Richer Sounds

For true wireless headphones, the Melomania 1s sound phenomenal - they handle dynamic shifts within a track with barely a shrug, while the vocal detail on offer is second to none. But it's the battery life that's the real headline-grabber - they last a whopping 45 hours, thanks to the carry case which doubles as a portable charger. Noise-cancellation comes as standard, as does Siri/Google Assistant compatibility. They're sweat- and water-resistant, too. And all without a cable in sight. Madness.

Read the full review: Cambridge Audio Melomania 1

(Image credit: Sony)

3. Sony WF-1000XM3 The best true wireless headphones around. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelleing: Yes | Weight: 77g Reasons to Buy Musical performance Ace noise-cancelling Impressive battery performance Reasons to Avoid Lack volume controls Don't support aptX HD £218 View at Amazon 112 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Unlike the SoundSport Wireless, these Sonys are truly wireless - there's not a cable in sight, just two earbuds you pop in your lug holes. Of all the true wireless models around - they're quite in vogue right now - these are the best. A new Bluetooth chip sharpens up music synchronization, while the noise-cancellation is second to none. And the sound? Truly fantastic - this is a clear, expressive, detailed performance that will delight any listener, even those skeptical of true wireless models. The future has arrived.

Read the full review: Sony WF-1000XM3

(Image credit: Apple)

4. Apple AirPods (2019) Impressive wireless headphones made for iPhone, now with better sound. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelleing: No | Weight: 38g Reasons to Buy Even audio More sophisticated sonically Excellent wireless performance Reasons to Avoid Divisive fit Lack buttons Can sound harsh £138.89 View at Amazon 365 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

These improve on the original AirPods in every way - they're louder (very welcome seeing as they don't fill the ear cavity and so let outside noise leak in), with a cleaner sound that's blissfully free of artificial manipulation. The audio is more subtle and sophisticated than their predecessors too, not to mention more detailed. They're beautifully small and light, with impressive battery life and effortless usability. They're far from the finest headphones around, but they sound pretty decent, and none play more easily with the iPhone than this Apple-made pair.

Read the full review: Apple AirPods (2019)

(Image credit: Klipsch)

5. Klipsch T5M Wired The best in-ear headphones you can buy under £100 ($100). SPECIFICATIONS Connector: 3.5mm | Cable length: n/a | In-line remote and mic: Yes | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: No | Noise-cancelling: No Reasons to Buy Impressive, comfortable fit Detailed, dynamic sound Even tonal balance Reasons to Avoid Can generate cable noise No volume control £69.98 View at Amazon

Klipsch knows how to make a decent pair of affordable in-ear headphones. In 2018 it was the Award-winning R6i IIs (mentioned below) that delivered the sonic goods, Klipsch's latest release, the T5M Wired are even better. Not only are they extremely comfortable (which helps), they're also extremely musical and fun to listen to.

The Klipschs sound detailed and dynamic with an even balance and accurate sense of timing. The only slight negatives are the amount of cable noise generated if you don't use the supplied clothing clip and you can't change volume via the one-button control/mic.

Read the full review: Klipsch T5M Wired

(Image credit: Beats)

6. Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Practical Beats headphones and perfect partners for the iPhone. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: n/a | Cable length: 1.3m | In-line remote and mic: Yes | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No Reasons to Buy Good fit Great battery Bassy, fun sound Reasons to Avoid Bass can overpower at times Need better clarity and dynamics £58.95 View at EBAY-GB 333 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The inclusion of Apple's W1 chip gives these wireless Beats buds a super seamless connection to your iPhone and you get a good fit and similarly good noise isolation (noise-cancellation isn't part of the package). Battery life is 12 hours, while a quick five-minute charge will get you one hour of use.

The bassy sound can be a bit overpowering, but this makes them a good option if you're using them in noisy environments. They're also a fun listen, which makes them a good match for the entertaining audio of an iPhone.

Read our full review: Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless

(Image credit: AKG)

7. AKG Y50 These excellent all-rounders are the perfect partners for any compatible iPhone. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: 3.5mm | In-line remote and mic: Yes | Bluetooth: No | Noise-cancelleing: No | Weight: 191g Reasons to Buy Brilliantly clear audio Great timing Dynamic, detailed, punchy Reasons to Avoid Sources need turning up Heat your ears £59 View at Richer Sounds 905 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

A five-time What Hi-Fi Award-winner, the Y50s are some of the best on-ears of the last decade. They're mighty colourful too, coming in rather fetching red, yellow and teal finishes (as well as the rather more conservative black). They're exceptionally well made (not something that can be said of all headphones aimed at younger users) and they fold flat for easy storage. And the sound doesn't let them down - they're rhythmic, with excellent timing and punchy expression. The only downside? They're a touch quiet, so you might have to crank the volume to get the most from them. You'll also need a Lightning to 3.5mm dongle on hand.

Read the full review: AKG Y50

(Image credit: Klipsch)

8. Klipsch R6i II These in-ears are stylish and sound miles better than the EarPods. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: 3.5mm | In-line remote and mic: Yes | Bluetooth: No | Noise-cancelleing: No | Weight: 13.3g Reasons to Buy Well built Excellent timing Ace bass Reasons to Avoid Could be more expansive £85 View at Amazon 14 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

These in-ears picked up an Award in 2018 for their combination of excellent sound and affordable price. They're comfy, fitting snugly enough to stay put without ever causing discomfort, and the build quality is excellent. Pop them in your ears, and you're greeted with an enthusiastic and dynamic sound with an amazing sense of timing and organisation. It's all balanced very well, but the bass stands out as a particular highlight. The best in-ears for your iPhone currently available at this price.

Read the full review: Klipsch R6i II

(Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

9. Beyerdynamic Soul Byrd These budget in-ears are real high-flyers. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: 3.5mm | In-line remote and mic: Yes | Bluetooth: No | Noise-cancelleing: No | Weight: 6g Reasons to Buy Even sound Bags of detail Good sense of rhythm Reasons to Avoid At this price? Nada £65.50 View at Amazon 22 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Weighing just 6g, these Byrds are light enough to take flight. But the sound is anything but lightweight. It's very well balanced, giving equal billing to the bass, midrange and treble, lending proceedings a well-rounded, weighty feel. Which is particularly impressive given the price. They're comfortable too, thanks to the five pairs of bundled ear tips, and they come in a robust, slimline carry case complete with elasticated strap. Another excellent budget option to partner with your iPhone (and 3.5mm dongle).

Read the full review: Beyerdynamic Soul Byrd

(Image credit: Bose)

10. Bose SoundSport Wireless Not truly wireless, but still great for sporty types. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | In-line remote and mic: Yes | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelleing: No | Weight: 20g Reasons to Buy Comfy Fun Very good wireless Reasons to Avoid Short battery life £114 View at Amazon

These might have 'wireless' in the name, but they're not a true wireless pair - there's a cable connecting the two earbuds. But that sits around the back of your neck out of the way, so there's nothing tethering you to your music source. It's a winning design - secure enough for running or a session in the gym, while keeping your hands free. They're sweat-resistant too, while the sound is punchy enough to spur you on to go that extra mile.

Read the full review: Bose SoundSport Wireless

(Image credit: Jaybird)

11. Jaybird Vista Among the best wireless earbuds you can buy, especially for running. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Weight: 6g Reasons to Buy Upbeat, entertaining sound Robust bass Great fit for the gym Reasons to Avoid Lack a little detail £159.99 View at Amazon 25 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Apple's EarPods and AirPods don't offer an amazing fit, which can make them less than ideal for the gym or running. The Jaybird Vista earbuds, on the other hand, offer good sound and an even better fit. They're true wireless earbuds with IPX7 water- and sweat-proofing, robust enough to withstand daily training sessions and the great outdoors.

Power up the clever Jaybird app and besides pairing you can also tweak their sound for your ears and reassign the controls on each earbud. There's USB-C charging - a five minute 'super-charge' is enough for one hour, while a full charge gives you six. You get 10 extra hours from the charging case too. And it's all topped off with a hefty and upbeat sound.

Read the full review: Jaybird Vista

(Image credit: SoundMagic)

12. SoundMagic E11C A great upgrade for not a lot of cash - these SoundMagics are a fine option. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: 3.5mm | In-line remote and mic: Yes | Bluetooth: No | Noise-cancelleing: No | Weight: 11g Reasons to Buy Entertaining to listen to Simple to drive Equipped for handsfree calls Reasons to Avoid Could time better £39.95 View at Richer Sounds 211 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

At a few pennies under £40, these are some of the most affordable decent headphones money can buy. But just because they're cheap doesn't mean you'll be selling your iPhone short - the sound is bursting with energy, remaining well-balanced and very entertaining. There's depth and warmth, and the treble never veers to the wrong side of bright. If it's a no-nonsense, full-bodied sound you're after on a budget, look no further. Don't forget, you will need that 3.5mm dongle, though.

Read the full review: SoundMagic E11C

(Image credit: AKG)

13. AKG Y500 Wireless A tempting mix of fantastic design, good audio and clever features. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: 3.5mm | In-line remote and mic: Yes | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelleing: No | Weight: 230g Reasons to Buy Clean sound Buttery presentation Great build quality Reasons to Avoid Lack energy £129 View at Richer Sounds

These are a little more grown-up (and expensive) than the Y50s mentioned further up this list - gone is the massive AKG branding on the earcups, and in comes a more subtle colour palette. They lack the energy of their cheaper counterparts, but in exchange you get a more refined listen - there's lots of detail on offer, and tracks remain composed and clear. Timing is handled confidently, and the overall presentation is a lot more polished. Build-wise, they're satisfyingly sturdy, while remaining lightweight enough to wear for hours. Hugely enjoyable.

Read the full review: AKG Y500 Wireless

(Image credit: B&W)

14. B&W PX Excellent sound quality, successful noise-cancelling and a smart design. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: 3.5mm | In-line remote and mic: Yes | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelleing: Yes | Weight: 335g Reasons to Buy Great detail and dynamics Time well Intuitive features Reasons to Avoid Not much £279 View at Amazon 247 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Sadly, these headphones don't fold down completely (the earcups merely fold flat), so they're not as portable as some. But that's about the only fault we could find with them. They're B&W's first wireless pair with noise-cancellation, though from their superb build quality and performance, you'd never know it. The noise-cancellation does a fine job of muting the outside world, while there are some neat features that are well thought through - lift one earcup and the music pauses, for example, or put them back on after a short break and the track picks up where you left off. The sound quality is excellent, too, full of purpose, with a level of refinement not often seen in wireless pairs. A premium upgrade for your premium iPhone.

Read the full review: B&W PX

