Apple AirPods 4 vs AirPods 3: what's new?

Apple has a new entry-level model of AirPods, and the big news is, they're packing active noise cancellation. At least, one model is. Because the AirPods 4 come in two variants: AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation). Catchy.

The new AirPods have a new design, new features and a speaker in the case to help you find them. Here's how they compare with the previous model, the AirPods 3.

AirPods 4 vs AirPods 3: price

The AirPods 3 launched at £169 / $179 / AU$279 – that positions them around the middle of the market, cheaper than the Sony WF-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, but pricier than the Sony WF-C510 and C700N.

The AirPods 4 cost £129 / $129 (about AU$250) for the standard model and £179 / $179 (about AU$350) with ANC. They will ship on Friday 20th September.

AirPods 4 vs AirPods 3: design

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The AirPods 3 take more than a little design inspiration from the AirPods Pro. Gone are the long stems in favour of shorter, stubbier ones. The buds are a little smaller and lighter than their predecessors, but still lack the Pros' silicon ear tips.

Touch controls – complete with force sensors – react to squeezes, while the controls are simplified and made more versatile. We've found them to be very responsive, but squeezing the stems isn't that natural an action, especially when on the move (you try it while jogging). On-bud volume controls remain conspicuous by their absence.

Apple claims the AirPods 4 are the most comfortable AirPods ever. It made a big deal of how much research it had done on ear shapes, presumably to make you forget the fact the AirPods 4 don't have silicone ear tips. Previous models have proved very Marmite – they fit some people fine, while others have them constantly falling out of their ears. We'll have to wait and see how these ones fare.

AirPods 4 vs AirPods 3: features

(Image credit: Apple)

The AirPods 4 have plenty of features to shout about. The headline news is that they're the first non-Pro (or -Max) AirPods with active noise cancellation (though they're also available without this feature). Along with ANC comes Transparency mode for allowing in outside sounds to keep you aware of your surroundings, and Adaptive Audio which automatically reduces noise as your environment changes. Conversation Awareness also lets you have a chat with someone by reducing the volume once you start speaking.

These new features are all thanks to having the H2 chip powering the AirPods 4, the same one found in the flagship AirPods Pro 2. The AirPods 3 had the older H1 chip.

Interacting with Siri? You can nod for yes or shake your head to indicate no, so you don't even have to talk (sometimes). They come with the smallest, most portable AirPods case ever, which has a speaker that emits a beep to help you find it.

Like other recent AirPods, the case has a USB-C port. And they have the same 30-hour battery life as the AirPods 3.

Otherwise, they're the same as the AirPods 3, with no support for Apple Music's lossless audio. But both the AirPods 3 and 4 do support Spatial Audio with dynamic headtracking, which 'anchors' sound to where it's coming from, while you can further personalise this feature with AirPods 4. We find spatial audio is pretty impressive for visual content, although audio does lose some of its immediacy and cohesion.

Both pairs boast Audio Sharing, which allows an Apple device's audio to be played simultaneously through two sets of AirPods, and the auto-pause function. And both offer 30 hours of battery life (including the case).

AirPods 4 vs AirPods 3: sound

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

We don't know how the AirPods 4 sound yet, but Apple claims they're the "best-sounding AirPods ever." We'll be the judge of that once we get them in our test room.

They have a solid base on which to build. The AirPods 3's low-distortion driver is tuned to produce an easygoing balance that's consistent with Apple's neutral approach to sonics. They're a little fuller in the low end than previous models, with a smoother top end. The sound is cleaner and clearer, too, but does tend to congest a bit when pushed to high volumes.

AirPods 4 vs AirPods 3: early verdict

The AirPods 4 look like a modest improvement on their predecessors. The design has been tweaked, there are some extra features to play with, and ANC is obviously a big addition, with all its attendant features (Transparency, Adaptive Audio etc). But splitting the earbuds into two distinct models (one with ANC, one without) could prove confusing.

We're also not sure how effective the ANC will be without silicone tips giving them a good seal with your ear.

It all comes down to how they sound (and fit), of course, and we'll have to wait until we've put a review pair through their paces to see how they fare. We'll update this article once we have.

