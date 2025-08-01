Cambridge Audio is seeking to take the performance of its flagship ANC wireless headphones to the next level.

The new Melomania P100 SE aim to enhance the sonic performance of last year's Melomania P100 over-ears, teasing "more powerful, immersive playback" from this updated version of the brand's first over-ear headphones.

That more immersive playback is provided thanks to what Cambridge Audio vows is a weightier lower end and more refined dynamics, combined with a transparent, balanced profile replete with textural detail.

We weren't too enamoured of the original Cambridge Audio P100 headphones, as we found that they lacked a sense of fun, rhythmic ability and musical engagement – resulting in their three-star rating. So Cambridge Audio’s plan to update the sound tuning in the new P100 SE headphones could be just what the doctor ordered – we look forward to hearing how the sound quality has improved.

The new cans also make use of 'DynamEQ technology' which preserves your music's balance and integrity, even at lower volumes. There is also support for aptX Lossless for delivering CD-quality streaming (16-bit/44.1kHz audio) via Bluetooth.

Additionally, the P100 SE's headband has been re-engineered to provide "exceptional comfort for every head shape" thanks to increased amounts of cushioning, with a clamping force calibrated for a variety of head sizes.

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

As before, the P100 SE feature a custom 40mm composite neodymium driver alongside Class A/B amplification, the same tech as found in Cambridge Audio’s CX line of hi-fi amplifiers.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Like the standard P100 over-ears, the new P100 SE offer up to 60 hours of battery life with ANC switched on, rising to a massive 100 hours when noise cancelling is turned off. Fast charging capabilities, meanwhile, give you four hours (or two hours with ANC) of playback from a snappy five-minute boost from a USB-C charge.

The Cambridge Audio Melomania P100 SE are available now in white, black and a new blue finish, priced at £249 / $299 / €279 (Australian pricing is TBC). That's a small advance on the original P100's £229 / $279 / AU$479 price, although they can now be found for around £199 / $239 these days.

The new P100 SE are occupying the same territory as the excellent, five-star Sony WH-1000XM5 (now around £249 / $299) which, while now superseded by the newer, pricier WH-1000XM6, still provide ample competition at this price level.

MORE:

Read our original Cambridge Audio P100 review

Cambridge Audio Melomania P100 vs Melomania P100 SE: what are the differences?

Cambridge Audio takes one of our favourite streaming amps to the next level with its fully featured Evo 150 SE

These are the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy