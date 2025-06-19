Final’s new headphones have an ANC-only mode for those who love the sound of silence

If you often wear noise-cancelling headphones to block out the outside world without listening to music, Final’s latest wireless over-ears could be worth a look.

The new UX3000 SV have a Noise-Cancellation-Only Mode, which activates the ANC system without powering on the audio playback gubbins.

Aimed at those looking to carve out some sweet silence without any distractions, it essentially transforms the cans into a pair of turbo-charged earplugs.

The press release has no mention of what battery life improvements can be expected (if any), or if the built-in mics will work for calls. We’ve asked Final for clarification and will update this story accordingly.

Inside, the headphones feature a custom 40mm dynamic driver, housed within a purpose-built chamber optimised for human voice reproduction. In other words, they’re designed for enhanced, clear vocals.

This setup should, in theory, make them particularly suited to podcasts, audiobooks and vocal-heavy music.

Battery life remains reasonable at up to 35 hours with ANC disabled, or 25 hours with noise cancellation active. A full charge takes around two and a half hours via USB-C.

Multipoint connectivity is present for seamless switching between connected devices, and they support aptX and aptX HD Bluetooth codecs.

This updated model features a foldable design and a bumpy Shibo-textured silver finish, which repeats the practical, minimalist aesthetic of the original model.

For context, our review of the original UX3000 praised its effective noise cancellation, solid build quality and accessible pricing, although we found the sound lacking in dynamic punch and rhythmic drive.

Overall, its sonic performance was described as "inoffensive" but ultimately uninspiring, with instruments appearing somewhat homogenised rather than clearly defined.

The voice-focused tuning of the SV edition could potentially address some of these concerns, particularly regarding vocal clarity and separation.

However, whether Final has managed to inject more energy and character into the overall sound signature, remains to be seen. Or, rather, heard.

The new Final UX3000 SV wireless headphones are available from today, at the same $150 / £119 price as its predecessor (Australian pricing TBC).

