EarFun's remarkably affordable ANC headphones pack a monster 120-hour battery life

If you value battery life above all else, you’ll want to bear EarFun’s new Tune Pro wireless headphones in mind. Launching today, these active-noise-cancelling over-ears promise an impressive 120 hours of use per charge, making them one of the longest-lasting headphones we’ve come across.

It’s worth noting that the 120-hour figure is with ANC turned off, but the claimed 80 hours of use with it turned on is equally impressive. Their 1100mAh battery can provide up to 10 hours of playback from a mere 15-minute top-up too, while a full charge takes around three hours.

For context, one of the over-ear ANC headphones with the best battery life are the Cambridge Audio Melomania P100 , which provide 100 hours of use with ANC off, and 60 hours with it turned on – noticeably falling short of EarFun’s offering.

Not only that, but the £200 P100 cost more than three times as much as the incredibly affordable EarFun Tune Pro, which land with a launch price of $70 / £80 £60 ($AU pricing unavailable at the time of writing).

Those in the UK can currently also get an extra 20 per cent discount on Amazon which, combined with the discounted launch price, brings the total down to just £48.

While we have yet to take the Tune Pro for a spin, we obviously don’t expect them to hold a candle to more expensive headphones in terms of sound quality. But given our positive experience with the five-star EarFun Air budget wireless earbuds, we have tentatively high hopes for a surprisingly good listening experience that belies their budget price.

(Image credit: Earfun)

As for the specification, EarFun has equipped the Tune Pro with a folding design and a dual-driver configuration consisting of a 40mm PET composite film driver for handling the majority of the frequency range, along with a 10mm LCP polymer driver dedicated to high frequencies.

They also land with Hi-Res Audio certification and feature a new Theatre Mode sound profile designed to enhance spatial audio performance for gaming and media consumption.

The Tune Pro employs a hybrid ANC system which claims to reduce ambient noise by up to 45dB. The headphones also support wired listening via an AUX port, while still allowing users to benefit from ANC.

Calls are handled via an AI-assisted five-microphone array designed to isolate voice during conversations and video meetings (though we doubt it can match the incredible microphone quality of the Sony WH-1000XM6 ).

Additional features include Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, multipoint connection for simultaneous pairing with two devices, and a dedicated gaming mode for reduced latency. The accompanying EarFun mobile app offers customisation options as well, including a multi-band equaliser.

If you fancy leaving battery-range anxiety behind without blowing your budget wide open, you can grab the EarFun Tune Pro in black (the only option) from today, directly from EarFun or Amazon .

