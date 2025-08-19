Google might have killed the Chromecast, but you can now buy a very similar alternative with a lot of the same features, and for about £20 less than the Chromecast's original asking price.

The Thomson Go Cast 150 has just gone on sale. It runs the Google TV operating system and plugs into your TV's HDMI socket, both like the Chromecast. It also looks very similar to the Chromecast, with its white pebble-style design.

It too offers 4K HDR visuals (though only in HDR10, not Dolby Vision, which the Chromecast supports). But Dolby Atmos audio is supported.

Because it has Google TV onboard, it's fully stocked with apps, including Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV+.

Inside is 2GB RAM and 8GB of storage. It supports wi-fi and Bluetooth as standard.

The Go Cast 150 also costs €50 (about £43 / $58 / AU$90). Which is a lot cheaper than the Google TV Streamer, which is Google's replacement for the Chromecast with Google TV.

Obviously its performance likely won't match Google's pricier model. But if you're missing the Chromecast, and want a cheap streamer with Google TV and a lot of the same features, this Thomson model could be worth a look.

