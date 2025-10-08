Yesterday, we flagged that Amazon had reduced the price of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max as part of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Today, though, it's even cheaper – and not at Amazon.

Instead, you can now buy our favourite budget video streamer for just £36 at Argos.

The price on page is an Amazon-matching £40, but if you use code RED10 at checkout, you get an additional 10 per cent off.

Argos does charge for delivery, which will wipe out this additional discount, but collection is free, and these days there are Argos stores everywhere, including in many Sainsbury's supermarkets.

Save 49% Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was £70 now £36 at Argos This outstanding five-star streaming stick is a powerful plug-and-play solution that can upgrade your streaming experience or add smart capabilities to any 'dumb' TV. And now it's almost half price – so long as you click and collect rather than pay for delivery.

Use code 'RED10' at checkout to get this price.

But what makes this streaming device so special?

In our full review of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Generation) we loved its ease of use and wide coverage of streaming apps, as well as its detailed picture.

It comes equipped with double the storage compared to its predecessor, Wi-Fi 6E support for smoother streaming, and a more powerful processor compared to the step-down Fire TV Stick 4K.

The Fire OS streaming platform includes a wealth of apps – with everything from Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV+ and BBC iPlayer, to niche services like Mubi and Shudder included. There's also support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR.

Even at its full price, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes in cheaper than rivals such as the Apple TV 4K and Google TV Streamer. That makes this saving ideal for those looking to get an easy-to-use 4K streaming device without breaking the bank.

We've just compared it to Roku's new devices, too (reviews coming soon), and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is miles better.

