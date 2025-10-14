What Hi-Fi? Awards banner
Best TV and video streamers 2025

Best TV subscription

TV streamer: Sky Stream Puck

Sky Stream

Some excellent performance upgrades earn Sky Stream this year's Award

Best video streamer under £100

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Generation) video streamer remote in front of TV with FireOS on screen

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Generation)

Solid value, decent picture quality and flawless app support make Amazon's stick a top option

Best video streamer over £100

4K TV streamer: Apple TV 4K

Apple TV 4K

The Apple TV 4K remains the streamer to get for premium buyers thanks to top-notch sound and vision

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

