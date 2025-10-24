What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025: a new smart stick joins our favourite 4K streaming box

The best video streamers category has ballooned from a single winner last year to a whopping three this year. All jokes aside, we're pleased to see a budget pick return to this category, as the Apple TV 4K (2022) spent a year on its own after the discontinuation of the Google Chromecast with Google TV.

Now, with company from Amazon and Sky by its side, the Apple TV 4K is once again amidst some Award-winning company. Despite being over three years old at this point, it remains on the list as Apple is yet to unveil a successor despite the escalating rumours of a new model launching this year.

That being said, it's still a great streamer for all-round picture and sound performance, offering a crisp, rich and sharp picture which supports both Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+. It's stood the test of time and fended off competitors such as the Google TV Streamer to remain as our best video streamer over £100.

A superb streaming stick for half the price

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

For those who are looking for a top-notch streaming experience under £100, we direct you towards the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Generation). The name is a mouthful, but the performance speaks for itself, as the picture is nicely balanced and it supports all of the same HDR formats as the Apple TV 4K.

It's feature-packed, too, with a superb selection of apps that covers the mainstream and niche options for all kinds of movie and TV fans. And while Fire OS is a bit ad-heavy for our liking, we can't deny that it's come on leaps and bounds over the years to become a pretty intuitive system to use.

This plug-and-play solution is an easy and cheap way to upgrade your 4K streaming experience, whether you're replacing your TV's built-in operating system or breathing new life into an ageing 4K TV.

Sky Stream dethrones a long-running favourite

(Image credit: Future)

Here's a new contender in the video streamers category. We finally felt that it was time to let Sky Q go, as the service nears its 10th anniversary and with Sky Stream now being the company's main focus when it comes to delivering Sky TV to the masses.

This plucky little puck has been moved to the video streamers category, as it's an internet-enabled streaming device that allows users to stream live TV without the need for a dish to be affixed to their house. It also features a wide array of streaming apps built in, including Netflix, which is included in the monthly subscription price; nifty.

Much like the Apple TV 4K and Amazon Fire TV 4K Max, it also supports Disney Plus, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video and many, many more apps and services. This is bolstered by Sky's huge content library, which includes a wide array of blockbuster movies, TV shows and sports programming depending on your subscription level.

Picture and sound quality are on par with Sky Q from our experience and testing, with a sharp 4K experience on the various TVs we tested with it. HD content, in fact, often looks better on Sky Glass, as it forgoes the relatively higher amount of compression that's present on Sky Q.

A more versatile streaming box that's virtually plug-and-play seals the deal for us; henceforth, we bestow Sky Stream with the best TV subscription title.

Of course, only one member of this trio of streamers will take home to coveted Product of the Year title, but which one will it be?

