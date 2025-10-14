What Hi-Fi? Awards banner
Best music streamers 2025

Best music streamer under £300

WiiM Pro Plus unit held in hand above wooden shelf with plants and books in background

WiiM Pro Plus

Fantastic value and packed to the brim with features the WiiM Pro Plus retains its crown for another year

Best music streamer £300-£750

Cambridge Audio MXN10

Cambridge Audio MXN10

The Cambridge Audio MXN10 is still the best music streamer money can buy at its price

Best music streamer £750-£1000

Bluesound Node Icon music streamer on wooden hi-fi rack in front of bookcase, with album artwork showing on screen

Bluesound Node Icon

Clear insightful sound and solid features earn the Bluesound Node Icon a What Hi-Fi? Award

Best music streamer £1000-£2000

Arcam ST25 music streamer on wooden AV rack in busy test room, display shows Madonna

Arcam ST25

Impressively clear and clean audio and a premium design earn the Arcam ST25 a 2025 trophy

Best music streamer over £2000

Cyrus 40 ST music streamer on wooden hi-fi rack in front of bookcase

Cyrus 40 ST

Offering punchy audio with plenty of rhythmic drive the Cyrus 40 ST is the best streamer in its class

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

