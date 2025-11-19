Lumin's high-end music streamer uses its first in-house DAC circuit and promises "unparalleled sonic performance"

Lumin has unveiled a new flagship network audio player, the Lumin X2, which boasts a fully custom, bespoke DAC circuit and advanced streaming features for a high-end price point.

After years of R&D, Lumin has built its first in-house DAC architecture that uses individually selected components, which allows the brand to optimise every aspect of the digital-to-analogue process to a higher degree of precision in this streamer.

Replacing the Dual ESS SABRE32 ES9038Pro DAC used in the previous X1 model, the new Lumin Discrete DAC is tailored to work with the brand's streaming engine. It sits in a redesigned system with new circuit layout, power management and more precise clocking, all of which are “carefully tuned for maximum coherence, ensuring exceptional precision in network audio reproduction.”

Designed from the ground up, this custom DAC circuit works in conjunction with a fully customised Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) and Dual Femto Crystal Oscillators, and promises reduced timing errors, minimised interference and preserved channel separation.

Other features include a new output-buffer for greater clarity, detail and warmth, a dual-mono power supply for the analogue circuitry, and a high-quality lossless digital volume control that means you can connect the X2 directly to a power amplifier.

(Image credit: Lumin)

The X2 carries on key technologies and specifications that were introduced in Lumin's previous X1 flagship. At its centre lies Lumin's advanced streaming platform, which gives you access to all the popular music-streaming services, including Spotify, Tidal, Qobuz and their Connect versions, along with Amazon Music and TuneIn internet radio stations.

Apple AirPlay is also on board, but as with other Lumin products, they don't include lossy Bluetooth here.

File compatibility is comprehensive, with support for hi-res files up to 32-bit/768kHz PCM and DSD512, and you can stream from connected music libraries and servers stored on the same network.

You can control your connected music libraries and sources using the Lumin app, and the X2 is also Audirvana and Roon Ready certified.

(Image credit: Lumin)

As for physical connections, there are balanced XLR and RCA analogue outputs, while a USB port with native full hi-res and DSD512 support sits alongside a BNC SPDIF socket for digital outputs.

There are additional USB ports for connecting hard disks, flash drives and USB storage. An RJ45 Ethernet port is provided alongside an SFP Optical Network input that offers complete isolation from the rest of the network, and there is a built-in network switch.

The new flagship Lumin X2 streamer is available from December in natural or black anodised aluminium, with a matching outboard power supply unit. It will cost a cool £12,995 / $16,800 / AU$21,500.

