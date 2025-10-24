Quad is rapidly expanding its Platina range of hi-fi separates, which it boasts are, "the finest range of solid-state audio electronics the company has ever produced".

Just days after the announcement of the new Platina Integrated amplifier, the new family has been bolstered by the arrival of the Platina Stream network player.

At the core of the new music streamer is an onboard DAC stage built around the ES9038PRO Sabre DAC chip. The DAC’s eight audio channels have been designed to drastically reduce noise and distortion, bolstered by Quad's proprietary circuitry and precise clock technology.

The new streamer incorporates a Class A post-DAC circuit stage that has been tailored to bring out the best of the ES9038PRO’s performance. Hi-res support is extensive, with the Platina Stream capable of handling PCM files up to 32-bit/768kHz alongside DSD512.

Regarding physical connections, Quad's latest network player offers single-ended RCA and balanced XLR analogue outputs, complemented by coaxial and optical digital outputs, meaning the Platina Stream can be connected to an external DAC.

The new network player can stream via wi-fi or a supplied Ethernet port, with native support offered for services such as Tidal, Qobuz, Spotify and TuneIn Radio.

Externally, the Platina Stream has been built to complement the aesthetics of its Platina Integrated sibling, exhibiting the same steel chassis and aluminium front panel alongside side-mounted heat sinks and anti-resonance feet.

At the front, the unit's fascia is equipped with a power button, a rotary control and a 4.3-inch colour display.

The Quad Platina Stream network player will be available from November 2025 with a choice of a choice of silver or black front panel, priced at £2999 / €3599 / $4495 / AU$6899.

