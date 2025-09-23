Exposure's new flagship amplifier aims to deliver "exceptional sound" with an upgradable design
British hi-fi brand Exposure has launched a brand new flagship series, starting with the 5510 integrated amplifier.
Exposure says the new 5510 Series is its "best performing yet", with high quality components and best engineering practices combined in a unit that is built to offer "years of listening enjoyment and pleasure."
The 5510 stereo amplifier offers a powerful 120 watts per channel into 8 ohms, which is set to drive all kinds of speakers. We are told to expect "deep, controlled bass, detailed mids and sparkling highs" no matter what music genre you play through it.
The custom toroidal transformer has a hum shield and a "carefully engineered low-noise design", which aims to offer a pitch-black background so your music is delivered with clarity and detail, and with as little distortion as possible.
The amplifier is fully analogue with six line level inputs, but a key feature is the ability to add on separate moving magnet or moving coil phono boards, or add on a DAC board for digital playback. This allows the amp to be flexible and upgradable to your hi-fi system's needs, whether you own a turntable or a music streamer.
The DAC+ plug-in board supports either one BNC or one optical input, with the USB input offering up to 32-bit/768kHz and DSD file compatibility.
Pre-outs and tape outputs are also on the menu, and a remote control is included.
The 5510 amp is encased in a "high-grade" aluminium chassis that also controls resonances that may affect the sound quality, and features an OLED display with five brightness settings and an auto-off mode.
The new flagship Exposure 5510 is available now in a black finish for £4600. US and Australian pricing are to be confirmed.
The new 5510 flagship range sits above the 3510 Series, which also kicked off its range with the 3510 integrated, and grew to include a separate preamp, mono and stereo power amps and a CD player over the last handful of years.
