French audio manufacturer Advance Paris is celebrating its 30th anniversary with the arrival of its Apex series, a premium range of amplifiers and hi-fi components designed to bring together a potent blend of "form, function, and value".

The new range comprises four models: the A8 Apex, A10 Apex, A12 Apex integrated amplifiers, as well as the ACD Apex CD player.

Each amplifier in the range uses Advance Paris's hybrid valve and transistor topology, aiming to deliver "precise dynamics, clarity, and detail". The Apex amps introduce upgrades over the brand's more affordable Classic range, including lower noise power supplies, ESS Technology voltage regulators, and premium components such as resistors and capacitors.

The A8 Apex and A10 Apex deploy a ESS9018 DAC, while the flagship A12 Apex goes a step further with the higher-end ESS9039 model, for what Advance describes as "ultimate audio fidelity".

The Advance Paris ACD Apex CD player is built to work within the Apex family (Image credit: Advance Paris)

All three of the aforementioned amplifiers offer HDMI eARC, meaning they can be integrated into a fledging home cinema system.

The new amplifiers also offer Bluetooth streaming from compatible source devices, with the A10 and A12 Apex offering Bluetooth out if you want to connect your amplifier to a pair of compatible Bluetooth headphones or wireless speakers.

Let's not forget the ACD Apex CD player, which harnesses analogue tube outputs for a "warm sound and authentic musicality". Analogue connections come in the shape of XLR and RCA analogue outputs, as well as coaxial and optical outputs on the digital side.

According to Cédric Leon, Advance Paris's Product Director: “The Apex range represents three decades of French audio engineering and our commitment to constantly refining our craft. This new range that honours our legacy while setting a new standard for ourselves going into the future".

Prices and availability for the Apex series are as follows:

A8 Apex amp: priced at £1975, available in November 2025

A10 Apex amp: priced at £2450, available in November

A12 Apex amp: priced at £3400, available in December 2025.

ACD Apex CD player: priced at £890, available in January 2026

