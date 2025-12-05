When you think of films that test the power of your home cinema setup, you might think of big blockbusters with flashy visual effects and over-saturated action.

But every now and again, you discover a film that fills the screen with the spectacle of a long-gone time and place, of people falling in love against a landscape that goes on forever. Even though Days of Heaven has a simple story, it's a dream to watch on a big screen.

In Terrence Malick's 1978 classic, Richard Gere and Brooke Adams play a street-smart couple drifting through early 20th century America and ending up on a Texas farm. When the farm's owner, played by Sam Shepherd, takes a shine to the girl, they hatch a plan to change their fortunes - but of course, things go wrong.

Director Terrence Malick has always been more interested in mood than plot, and here he spins something hypnotic from this simple story. Cinematographer Nestor Almendros won an Oscar for his work conjuring the film's subtly gorgeous visuals (with some help from Haskell Wexler).

They filmed as much as possible during the late afternoon "magic hour" when natural light is rich and golden, with Almendros frequently surprising crew members by turning off powerful studio lights to achieve a more natural look.

The process of shooting the film was apparently something of a challenge for all concerned, but the results are epic. Wheat fields ripple. Characters are silhouetted against endless pink sky. Lit by sunset or lanterns, faces are grubby but beautiful, particularly Gere and Adams.

Every frame has the depth and richness of a painting. Days of Heaven quietly shows off what your system can do without resorting to explosions or superheroes smashing skyscrapers, as a well-tuned TV or projector will pick out delicate textures in passing clouds, vast landscapes, and longing looks.

The visuals are complemented by atmospheric sound and a haunting Ennio Morricone score. It all builds to a stunning sequence in which the screen is engulfed by apocalyptic fire, an immersive experience that feels real because it is - in a time before CGI, they had to do it for real, and this jaw-dropping sequence remains unbelievably powerful.

After the troubled production of Days of Heaven, Malick left filmmaking for two decades, before returning to make more evocative and thoughtful films including The Thin Red Line and The Tree of Life - also worth experiencing on a high-end set-up. It's films like this that make you remember why you invest in your kit.

Days of Heaven is available to rent or buy online, or stream on Apple TV, Amazon Video or Sky Store.

