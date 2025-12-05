This gorgeous Terrence Malick classic with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes brings magic hour into your living room

Features
By published

Beautiful and beguiling, this quiet classic is just made for high-end screens

Days of Heaven film still
(Image credit: IMDB)

When you think of films that test the power of your home cinema setup, you might think of big blockbusters with flashy visual effects and over-saturated action.

But every now and again, you discover a film that fills the screen with the spectacle of a long-gone time and place, of people falling in love against a landscape that goes on forever. Even though Days of Heaven has a simple story, it's a dream to watch on a big screen.

