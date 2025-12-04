HBO Max is coming to the UK next year – here's what it means for Sky customers

The broadcasters' partnership continues – but a lot of uncertainty surrounds the launch of HBO Max

HBO Max is coming to the UK and Ireland early next year. The streaming service will launch on these shores in March 2026, HBO has announced. But Sky customers will still be able to watch HBO content under the terms of the current deal.

Currently, Sky carries HBO content like Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, The Last Of Us, Succession, House Of The Dragon and The White Lotus via its Sky Atlantic and Sky Comedy channels. The two broadcasters also work together on joint productions like George McKay's forthcoming legal thriller War.

