How to watch Qatar Grand Prix 2025: live stream the F1 online from anywhere

Watch Qatar Grand Prix live stream 2025

As the final Sprint event of the campaign, the Qatar Grand Prix will either lay the groundwork for Lando Norris, or set up a blockbuster of a season finale. Having left Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri grappling with mixed emotions a year ago, Lusail International Circuit has the potential to produce a late twist. We'll show how to watch Qatar Grand Prix live streams from anywhere in the world, including free options.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Qatar GP: 28-30 November 2025 Circuit: Lusail International Circuit, Lusail Free stream RTBF (Belgium) Watch anywhere Use Proton VPN to watch any stream

Qatar Grand Prix schedule 2025

Practice 1 – Friday 28 November | 1.30pm GMT / 8.30am ET

– Friday 28 November | 1.30pm GMT / 8.30am ET Sprint Qualifying – Friday 28 November | 5.30pm GMT / 12.30pm ET

– Friday 28 November | 5.30pm GMT / 12.30pm ET Sprint – Saturday 29 November | 2pm GMT / 9am ET

– Saturday 29 November | 2pm GMT / 9am ET Qualifying – Saturday 29 November | 6pm GMT / 1pm ET

– Saturday 29 November | 6pm GMT / 1pm ET Qatar Grand Prix – Sunday 30 November | 4pm GMT / 11am ET

Qatar Grand Prix 2025: preview

Piastri led a McLaren 1-2 in the Qatar Sprint 12 months ago, only for both drivers to fall well short in the Grand Prix itself. Norris struggled home in P10 after picking up a 10s stop-and-go penalty for ignoring yellow flags, while his teammate took a P3. Verstappen won the GP after passing George Russell out of the gates, but was unable to keep Red Bull's constructors' title defence alive.

On paper, the flowing track should suit McLaren. However, the impressive pace that Norris and Piastri had at the Las Vegas Grand Prix suggests that their cars have undergone significant modifications. They were expected to run slower than even the Ferraris and Mercedes in Sin City, but instead Norris took pole and finished in P2, two places in front of Piastri. Of course, they were both then disqualified after post-race inspections.

Last weekend's self-inflicted calamity has left Norris with a 24-point lead over both Verstappen and Piastri. The Brit can still win the title in Lusail, if he outscores both of his rivals by two points. There's another way too, which would be an F1-first. If Norris scores one point more than either Verstappen or Piastri this weekend, the countback rule would come into play.

It's F1's tie-breaker system, for the unlikely event that two or more drivers finish the season with the same number of points. The first tie-breaker is, of course, Grand Prix victories, followed by P2s and so-forth. Going into the Qatar Grand Prix, Norris leads the way on seven P1s and eight P2s, followed by Piastri on seven P1 and three P2s, and Verstappen on six P1s and five P2s.

Here's all the info on where to watch F1 live streams anywhere in the world for the Qatar Grand Prix, and potentially for FREE.

Qatar Grand Prix 2025 free live streams

Free F1 live streams of every race are available in three countries: Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg. There are also free extended highlights on offer in the UK and Australia.

Austria:

ORF On is streaming the entire 2025 Qatar Grand Prix weekend for free.

Luxembourg:

RTL Zwee has the rights to every 2025 Formula 1 race.

Belgium:

RTBF serves up free F1 live streams in Belgium (email registration required).

Australia

10Play offers free highlights of every race this season.

UK:

Channel 4 airs free highlights of every F1 race.

Use Proton VPN to access your usual free stream when abroad

Disclaimer VPN services are evaluated and tested by us in view of legal recreational use. For example: a) Access to services from other countries, (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). b) Safeguarding your online security and making your online privacy more robust when abroad. Future plc does not support nor condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. We do not endorse nor approve of consuming pirated content that is paid-for.

Watch Qatar Grand Prix 2025 live from anywhere

Most F1 live streams are location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access your home service when travelling abroad. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and thus unblock any F1 live stream – including the free streams in Austria, Luxembourg and Belgium.

Proton VPN is one of the best VPN services. It's affordable, fast, and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

Black Friday deal ▶︎ Get up to 75% off Proton VPN with this Black Friday deal Proton VPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock your usual streaming service when abroad – on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. For a limited time, you can get up to 75% off the usual price. Give it a try. ▶︎ Try Proton VPN risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN for any Qatar GP live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. Proton VPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the F1, you may wish to choose Austria for ORF On.

3. Then head over to ORF On on your browser or device and enjoy the free F1 live stream of the 2025 Qatar GP.

How to watch Qatar Grand Prix 2025 on your mobile device

In the US, iOS and Android users can stream every race live and on demand via the F1 TV Pro app.

In the UK, fans will need to subscribe to either Sky or Now and watch the Qatar Grand Prix via the Sky Go or Now apps.

How to watch Qatar Grand Prix 2025 in 4K Ultra HD in the UK

In the UK, you can watch the Qatar Grand Prix, along with every F1 race, in 4K via Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck. You'll need to subscribe to an Ultra HD package and have a 4K TV.

Head over to the Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD channel to watch every race, qualifying and practice in 4K and HDR.

If you want to get the very best picture quality out of the 4K HDR stream, check out our guide to the best TV settings for watching Formula 1.

Sky does not offer Dolby Atmos sound but subscribers can enjoy the action in Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

Need Sky? Today's best Sky TV deals.

If you're in Australia, you can catch every race in 4K on Kayo Sports, but you'll need the Kayo Premium subscription for AU$40 a month to access high resolution content.

F1 season pass

F1 TV Pro includes live HD coverage of every F1 practice, qualifier and race. No ad breaks.

Fans in the US can subscribe to F1 TV Pro for just $10.99 a month or $84.99 per year, while those in the Netherlands can snag it for just €11.90 a month.

In India, F1 TV Pro is just $3.99 a month or $29.99 a year after the 7-day free trial.

The service is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK. (You can use the basic 'Access' version for live timings but you can't watch any races live.)

F1 TV Pro is available via the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV and other mobile devices.

Latest F1 TV Pro prices:

F1 TV Pro in India – $3.99/month (cheapest)

– $3.99/month (cheapest) F1 TV Pro in South Africa – $4.99/month

– $4.99/month F1 TV Pro in Brazil – $5.99/month

– $5.99/month F1 TV Pro in Netherlands – €11.90/month

– €11.90/month F1 TV Pro in USA – $10.99/month

– $10.99/month F1 TV Pro in Mexico – $129/month

Watch Qatar Grand Prix 2025 live streams in the USA with Sling

(Image credit: Mark Thompson via Getty Images)

In the USA, the Qatar Grand Prix is being shown on ESPN2 and ESPN Select (formerly ESPN Plus).

Qualifying is on ESPNews and ESPN Select; the Sprint is on ESPN2; Sprint Qualifying is on ESPNews and ESPN Select; Practice 1 is on ESPNU.

If you don't have cable access to those TV channels, it's actually cheaper to watch on streaming services, such as our favorite Sling.

Qatar GP on Sling TV

Catch the entirety of the 2025 F1 season with Sling. The Blue plan carries ABC, while Orange provides streaming access to ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3. You can now try the Orange plan's new weekend pass, which gives you access to ESPN channels for just $9.99/weekend.

Watch Qatar Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to show every live F1 race in Australia. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get the best seat in the house for the Qatar Grand Prix too.

There are no lock-in contracts for Kayo Sports, and it gives you access to over 50 other sports events including NASCAR, the NRL, NHL, MLB and international cricket.

A Kayo Standard subscription costs from $30 per month after a 7-day free trial.

10Play will also show free highlights of every 2025 F1 race.

How to watch Qatar Grand Prix 2025 live in the Netherlands

F1 TV Pro offers live coverage F1 practice, qualifiers and races in 2025. F1 fans can also watch on Viaplay.

How to watch Qatar Grand Prix 2025 live in Spain

DAZN has the exclusive rights to show Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2026. The streaming service will show practice, qualifiers and races on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel. If you want a cheap Spanish F1 stream, you know what to do.

How to watch Qatar Grand Prix 2025 live stream in France

All live races are available to watch on French broadcaster Canal+ until 2029 – that gets you full, live coverage of the 2025 F1 season, including practice sessions, qualifiers and every Grand Prix.

How to watch Qatar Grand Prix 2025 live in the rest of the world

Max Verstappen will be eyeing his fourth win at Circuit of the Americas. (Image credit: Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

How to watch Qatar Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Brazil Band continues to offer free-to-air live TV coverage of F1 races in Brazil. Cord-cutters can watch on every F1 race live via F1 TV Pro for just $5.99 a month.

How to watch Qatar Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Croatia SportKlub is the place to find live TV coverage of the 2025 F1 World Championship in Croatia.

How to watch Qatar Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Finland F1 TV Pro offers an official F1 live stream in Finland. Subscription is pricier than in some other countries: €10.99 a month or €109.99 a year. The F1 is also broadcast on Viaplay's V Sport.

How to watch Qatar Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Germany Sky Deutschland has the rights to show F1 races in 2025. The China, Emilia-Romagna, Spain, Canada, Belgium, Dutch GP, and Las Vegas Grands Prix are shown for free on RTL, as well as Saturday Sprints and qualifying sessions. Austrians visiting Germany can use NordVPN to access their usual free live coverage from abroad.

How to watch Qatar Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Italy Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 in Italy.

How to watch Qatar Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Japan Both DAZN and Fuji TV hold the rights to Formula 1 in Japan for the 2025 season.

How to watch Qatar Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Mexico Fox Sports has the official broadcasting rights to air the 2025 F1 in Mexico, with nine races set for Fox Sports Premium. You can also live stream F1 in Mexico through the F1 TV Pro app at a cost of – hold onto your helmets! – $999 a year. That's compared to just $29.99 a year in India.

How to watch Qatar Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Portugal DAZN holds the rights to F1 in Portugal until 2027. A subscription to the streaming service costs from €16.99 a month.