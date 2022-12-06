ITVX: release date, price, shows and how to watch the new ITV streaming service

Fan of Love Island or Lewis? ITVX has you covered. The service will launch with over 10,000 hours of free ITV programming plus 250+ films including the Back to the Future trilogy, the Despicable Me trilogy and Wonder Woman.

The service is also staking its reputation on a string of starry originals. Four new box sets will drop on launch day, followed by at least one new original each week:

A Spy Among Friends (8th Dec)

Hotly-anticipated six-part Cold War thriller starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce.

The Confessions of Frannie Langton (8th Dec)

Four-part period drama set in opulent Georgian London, starring Karla-Simone Spence and Sophie Cookson.

Tell Me Everything (8th Dec)

New teen drama exploring drink, drugs and social media.

Plebs: Soldiers of Rome (8th Dec)

Feature-length version of the historical comedy series.

Litvinenko (15th Dec)

The mysterious poisoning of a Russian mover-and-shaker. Starring David Tennant and Mark Bonnar.

Riches (22nd Dec)

High-stakes family drama starring Deborah Ayorinde and Hugh Quarshie.

Without Sin (28th Dec)

New drama starring Line of Duty's Vicky McClure.

Nolly (early 2023)

Russell T Davies’ upcoming drama on Crossroads’ Noele Gordon, starring Helena Bonham-Carter.

ITVX will also be making whole seasons of ITV shows available on their first day of broadcast, so viewers can binge at their leisure. These include upcoming political drama Stonehouse starring Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes (due early 2023).

Last but not least, ITVX will launch with a host of documentaries including the Stephen Fry-narrated natural history documentary A Year On Planet Earth. ITVX will also air Rolf Harris: Hiding in Plain Sight in 2023.