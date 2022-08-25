Watch Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 for free online

Star Trek: Lower Decks – the American adult animated television series about the adventures of Starfleet's lowest-ranking officers – is back for season 3. The series will premiere exclusively on Paramount Plus in the US on 25th August. Going to travelling outside the US? Make sure you know how to use a VPN to watch the Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 from wherever you are. (opens in new tab)

Created by comedy writer and producer Mike McMahan and animation studio Titmouse, Star Trek: Lower Decks offers a hilarious take on the various missions undertaken by the "lower deckers" (officers with menial jobs) on the USS Cerritos, one of Starfleet's least important vessels.

If you've not seen it yet, you're in for a treat. Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 picks up where season 2 left off, with the arrest of Captain Freeman (voiced by Dawnn Lewis) for allegedly destroying the Pakleds homeworld. The 10-episode season also features an intriguing trip to Deep Space Nine.

Reviews of Star Trek: Lower Decks have been very positive. Critics have praised its self-referential humour and the series is rated 84 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 is available on Paramount+ in the US from 25th August.

US fans can watch Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 on Paramount+ from 25th August.

Access to the US the streaming service costs $4.99 a month (with ads) or $9.99 a month (ad-free).

Away from the US at the moment? US fans can use a VPN to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks on Paramount+ when travelling abroad.

How to watch Paramount Plus from outside the US

Stuck outside the United States? US nationals can access Paramount Plus from overseas using a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

A VPN lets you can sign into your your Paramount Plus account (or even create a new one) as if you were back home in the States.

Watch Star Trek: Lower Decks S3 free in the UK

Season 3 of Star Trek: Lower Decks debuts on 26th August in the UK.

You can find season 3 – as well as seasons 1 and 2 – on Amazon Prime Video. Membership costs from £7.99 a month but new users get a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Don't forget: US nationals can stream Star Trek: Lower Decks S3 one day earlier on Paramount+ and use a VPN to access Paramount+ when outside the US.

Watch Star Trek: Lower Decks S3 free in Australia

Aussies can watch Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 on Amazon Prime Video from 27th August, a couple of days after it lands in the US on Paramount+ (opens in new tab).

Amazon Prime costs from AU$6.99 a month and new users get a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab).

A subscription to Paramount+ costs AU$8.99 a month or $89.99 a year. Remember to use a VPN to access your Paramount+ account when travelling outside of Australia.

Will there be a Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4?

Yes. Star Trek: Lower Decks was renewed for a fourth season in January. That means another 10 episodes will be coming your way after season 3 has aired.

Writing began by April, and voice recording started by June. The season 4 release date remains under wraps for now, but we'd expect to see it debut in 2023.

Is Star Trek: Lower Decks on Netflix?

Short answer: no. ViacomCBS, which owns Paramount Plus, controls the Star Trek franchise. It even bought back the international streaming rights to Star Trek: Discovery from Netflix in 2021.

What else can I watch on Paramount Plus?

In total, Paramount Plus promises a library of over 2,500 movies, from recent blockbusters such as The Avengers to classics from the MGM and Paramount Picture vault.

Paramount Plus will stream many new releases within 30-45 days of their theatrical release. Mission: Impossible 7 will premiere within 45 days of showing in theatres, for example.

ViacomCBS has also confirmed that over 50 original series will premiere on Paramount Plus over the next two years including a Frasier revival starring Kelsey Grammer as the beloved radio psychologist.

