PSG vs Inter Milan live stream — how to watch Champions League final online and for FREE

Taking place at the striking Allianz Arena in Munich, the Champions League final is set to be a thriller as French champions PSG look to win the title for the first time when they face three-time winners Inter Milan. Both sides have an array of talent, meaning this is an absolute must-watch.

Follow our guide below for where to watch PSG vs Inter Milan live streams online, potentially for FREE, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Time and date: The PSG vs Inter Milan live stream takes place on Saturday, May 31 at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Sunday)

U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus (7-day FREE trial)

— Watch on (7-day FREE trial) Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

PSG vs Inter Milan live stream: match preview

When the extended league phase of the Champions League finished, few would have predicted PSG would make the final. The French side finished 15th in the table and had to come through a play-off to make the last 16. Since then, Luis Enrique’s side have been unstoppable. They swept past Brest before overcoming a trio of Premier League sides in Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal. Seeking to complete the treble, they’ll be hoping for big performances from star performers Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Vitinha.

In contrast to PSG, Inter Milan were excellent in the league phase, conceding just one goal in eight games. After overcoming Feyenoord and Bayern Munich, they then produced two stunning performances to overcome Spanish giants Barcelona. Expertly coached by Simone Inzaghi, they have a wealth of experience and will be determined not to suffer a repeat of the final two years ago when they lost to Man City. They certainly have the talent to win a fourth European crown, including the deadly duo of Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram.

Can PSG win a first Champions League title? Or will Inter celebrate in Munich? Tune in to find out – here's all the ways to watch a PSG vs Inter Milan live stream online and from anywhere, including a FREE stream.

How to watch 2025 Champions League final for FREE

UK and Irish residents can catch the 2025 Champions League final for free on TNT via Discovery Plus.

Don't have a Discovery Plus account? All you need to do is sign up and you'll be set to watch PSG vs Inter Milan.

Alternatively, you can catch the matches for free in the countries listed below:

Travelling outside any of these countries right now? Make sure to use a VPN to catch PSG vs Inter Milan - more on that below.

How to watch PSG vs Inter Milan live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular PSG vs Inter Milan live stream while travelling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any PSG vs Inter Milan live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for the Champions League. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Using a VPN is simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access.

3. Then head over to the service of your choice on your browser or device and enjoy PSG vs Inter Milan as you would at home.

How to watch PSG vs Inter Milan live stream in the US

Those looking to watch the Champions League final in the US will be able to stream it via Paramount Plus.

The streaming service has an optional 7-day free trial and then costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads.

You'll also get access to footballing royalty in David Beckham's watch party of PSG vs Inter Milan in his 'Beckham & Friends' show. Tom Cruise is joining him to watch the big game.

If you're outside the US right now and wondering how to stream the final, don't worry. Make use of NordVPN and to view the game on Paramount Plus.

Watch PSG vs Inter Milan live stream in the UK

As alluded to earlier, TNT Sports are hosting FREE coverage of the Champions League final on Discovery Plus

Normally, you can get TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

Not in the UK right now? Try using NordVPN to watch PSG vs Inter Milan as if you were back at home.

How to watch PSG vs Inter Milan live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch PSG vs Inter Milan live streams on DAZN, which costs CA$34.99 per month, or CA$24.99/month if you commit to a 12-month contract.

The DAZN app is available across multiple devices and has a wide range of sport including football, boxing and golf.

Canadians who aren't at home right now and still want to watch the Champions League final via DAZN can use a VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch PSG vs Inter Milan live stream in Australia

Stan Sport is the home of Champions League in 2024/2025 for Australia and you can watch PSG vs Inter Milan on the platform.

To access this you will need the basic Stan plan for $12/month and the extra sport add-on for an additional $15/month.

Stuck outside Aus? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access your local live stream.

Champions League final kick-off times

Global PSG vs Inter Milan kick-off times

UK: 8pm

8pm Central Europe: 9pm

9pm USA (ET/PT): 3pm / 12pm

3pm / 12pm Australia (AEDT): 5am (Sunday)

5am (Sunday) New Zealand (NZDT): 8am (Sunday)

