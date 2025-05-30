PSG vs Inter Milan live stream — how to watch Champions League final online and for FREE
The Ligue 1 winners take on the three-time European champions in Munich's Allianz Arena
PSG vs Inter Milan live stream
Taking place at the striking Allianz Arena in Munich, the Champions League final is set to be a thriller as French champions PSG look to win the title for the first time when they face three-time winners Inter Milan. Both sides have an array of talent, meaning this is an absolute must-watch.
Follow our guide below for where to watch PSG vs Inter Milan live streams online, potentially for FREE, and from anywhere with a VPN.
- Time and date: The PSG vs Inter Milan live stream takes place on Saturday, May 31 at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Sunday)
- FREE — Discovery+ (U.K. & Ireland)
- U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus (7-day FREE trial)
- Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
PSG vs Inter Milan live stream: match preview
When the extended league phase of the Champions League finished, few would have predicted PSG would make the final. The French side finished 15th in the table and had to come through a play-off to make the last 16. Since then, Luis Enrique’s side have been unstoppable. They swept past Brest before overcoming a trio of Premier League sides in Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal. Seeking to complete the treble, they’ll be hoping for big performances from star performers Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Vitinha.
In contrast to PSG, Inter Milan were excellent in the league phase, conceding just one goal in eight games. After overcoming Feyenoord and Bayern Munich, they then produced two stunning performances to overcome Spanish giants Barcelona. Expertly coached by Simone Inzaghi, they have a wealth of experience and will be determined not to suffer a repeat of the final two years ago when they lost to Man City. They certainly have the talent to win a fourth European crown, including the deadly duo of Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram.
Can PSG win a first Champions League title? Or will Inter celebrate in Munich? Tune in to find out – here's all the ways to watch a PSG vs Inter Milan live stream online and from anywhere, including a FREE stream.
How to watch 2025 Champions League final for FREE
UK and Irish residents can catch the 2025 Champions League final for free on TNT via Discovery Plus.
Don't have a Discovery Plus account? All you need to do is sign up and you'll be set to watch PSG vs Inter Milan.
Alternatively, you can catch the matches for free in the countries listed below:
Travelling outside any of these countries right now? Make sure to use a VPN to catch PSG vs Inter Milan - more on that below.
How to watch PSG vs Inter Milan live stream from anywhere
You won't be able to watch your regular PSG vs Inter Milan live stream while travelling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.
It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any PSG vs Inter Milan live stream from anywhere in the world.
We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for the Champions League. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.
Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days
NordVPN is our current favorite VPN service. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.
2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access.
3. Then head over to the service of your choice on your browser or device and enjoy PSG vs Inter Milan as you would at home.
How to watch PSG vs Inter Milan live stream in the US
Those looking to watch the Champions League final in the US will be able to stream it via Paramount Plus.
The streaming service has an optional 7-day free trial and then costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads.
You'll also get access to footballing royalty in David Beckham's watch party of PSG vs Inter Milan in his 'Beckham & Friends' show. Tom Cruise is joining him to watch the big game.
If you're outside the US right now and wondering how to stream the final, don't worry. Make use of NordVPN and to view the game on Paramount Plus.
Watch PSG vs Inter Milan live stream in the UK
As alluded to earlier, TNT Sports are hosting FREE coverage of the Champions League final on Discovery Plus
Normally, you can get TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.
Not in the UK right now? Try using NordVPN to watch PSG vs Inter Milan as if you were back at home.
How to watch PSG vs Inter Milan live stream in Canada
Canadians can watch PSG vs Inter Milan live streams on DAZN, which costs CA$34.99 per month, or CA$24.99/month if you commit to a 12-month contract.
The DAZN app is available across multiple devices and has a wide range of sport including football, boxing and golf.
Canadians who aren't at home right now and still want to watch the Champions League final via DAZN can use a VPN like NordVPN.
How to watch PSG vs Inter Milan live stream in Australia
Stan Sport is the home of Champions League in 2024/2025 for Australia and you can watch PSG vs Inter Milan on the platform.
To access this you will need the basic Stan plan for $12/month and the extra sport add-on for an additional $15/month.
Stuck outside Aus? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access your local live stream.
Champions League final kick-off times
Global PSG vs Inter Milan kick-off times
- UK: 8pm
- Central Europe: 9pm
- USA (ET/PT): 3pm / 12pm
- Australia (AEDT): 5am (Sunday)
- New Zealand (NZDT): 8am (Sunday)
- Upgrade the action: best TVs
- Go big this year: best projectors
- How to watch a free F1 live stream
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a wide range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo and FourFourTwo. Having covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open to the London Olympics and F1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains football – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.