French Open live stream 2025: how to watch tennis free online and TV, preview, start times, seeds

Watch French Open 2025 live streams

The second tennis grand slam of the year, and the only major on clay, begins on Sunday, with the planet's elite players pounding the dirt at the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros, Paris. The action runs until the men's final on Sunday 8th June and the Australian Open is FREE to watch on 9Now, France TV and Servus in Australia, France and Austria respectively. You can use a VPN to watch tennis live streams from anywhere if you're away.

French Open 2025 preview

The first French Open since 14-time champion Rafael Nadal's retirement will nevertheless feature a relentless Spain seeking to lift the men's Roland Garros title. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz beat Alexander Zverev in a pulsating final 12 months and the second seed will hope for more joy on clay after he beat the returning top seed Jannik Sinner in the Rome Open final two weeks ago.

Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic will again seek a record 25th grand slam singles title, but the 38-year-old Serbian has struggled for form this term and recently dispensed with the services of coach Andy Murray. That's an accusation that can't be levelled at Jack Draper, who won Indian Wells and reached the Madrid Open final on clay. Draper is in the same draw as Sinner.

Keep an eye out for Casper Ruud, too. The Norwegian has re-found his form and beat Draper in the Spanish capital – he loves it out on the dirt.

In the women's singles, defending champion Iga Swiatek looks like having her work cut out if she's to win a fifth Roland Garros title in six years. The 23-year-old Pole is yet to win a tournament in 2025 and despite a supreme clay-court pedigree has dropped down the rankings to be seeded only fifth. She's drawn to face former US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the second round.

Swiatek is also in the same quarter of the draw as Jasmine Paolini, the fourth seed who she beat for the loss of just three games in the 2024 final. Big-serving Elena Rybakina also lies in wait in the fourth round.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka isn't the most natural on clay, but the Belarusian won the Madrid Open recently to prove her improvements. The 27-year-old has the power game to do damage on any surface and better movement will be key to her success.

Second seed Coco Gauff is arguably the form horse. The 21-year-old American is unlucky to be in the same generation as the prodigious Swiatek, but she demolished the Pole in the Madrid Open semi-final and will be highly fancied in Paris.

Free French Open 2025 live stream

Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming service has the rights to broadcast the 2025 French Open in Australia, live and for free from Sunday 25th May to Sunday 8th June.

The 9Now streaming service is absolutely free to use – all you need to sign up is your email address, and you can watch on your computer, smartphone, tablet or streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and select Smart TVs.

Another free option is France TV for those lucky enough to live in France. You can also catch all the Roland Garros action live and for free on ServusTV in Austria.

Stuck outside Australia, France of Austria at the moment? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch French Open live stream 2025 from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular tennis live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any French Open 2025 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Exclusive deal Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days



NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try.

Watch French Open live streams 2025 in the US

Tennis fans in the US can watch a French Open live stream on TNT, which can be accessed through a variety of cable packages as well as cord-cutting services such as Sling. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV is a great option as it includes TNT offerings with its Blue and Orange packages, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $46 a month after that).

Other streaming options include DirecTV, which includes TNT and 20-plus key sports channels for $69.99 a month, and going direct to Max, the streaming service for TNT. For Max, you need a B/R Sports add-on costing $9.99 a month, on top of an existing subscription, which starts from $9.99 a month.

Another US option is the Tennis Channel, which will have the early matches each day, plus coverage of the best action as the day goes on, albeit not the all-inclusive offering from TNT. Download the Tennis Channel app or visit the website to start streaming on your preferred device, including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Samsung Smart TVs. Subscriptions are available at $109.99 per year or $9.99 per month, with a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

Of course, Sling, DirecTV, Max and the Tennis Channel are only available within the States, so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Expert TV advice: best OLED TVs for sports fans

Watch French Open 2025 live stream in the UK

In the UK, you can live stream French Open tennis with a Discovery+ subscription.

To access the tennis you will have to upgrade to Premium to include TNT Sports for £30.99 and get access to Premier League and Champions League football, Premiership rugby, MotoGP, UFC, cricket and more.

Discovery+ plans run monthly and can be cancelled any time.

Watch French Open live stream 2025 in Australia

As explained above, Aussies can watch their Roland Garros fix absolutely FREE thanks to Channel 9 and 9Now.

French Open 2025 live streams can also be found on the Stan Sport streaming service in Australia. The basic Stan package is $12 per month and comes with a 30-day free trial. When you add the necessary Stan Sport add-on, though, for an $15 extra per month, that gets charged immediately.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local live stream from overseas – without being blocked.

Can I watch French Open 2025 in 4K UHD?

There will be Ultra HD cameras at the 2025 French Open, with the Stan Sport service promising 4K coverage Down Under. However, it looks like this will only be the case for matches played on the major show courts, such as Philipe Chatrier and Suzanne Lenglen.

French Open 2025 tournament start times

Global French Open 2025 start times – Morning & evening sessions

Central Europe (local): 11am & 8.15pm

11am & 8.15pm USA (ET/PT): 5am / 2.15pm & 2am / 11.15am

5am / 2.15pm & 2am / 11.15am UK: 10am & 7.15pm

10am & 7.15pm Australia: 7pm & 4.15am (+1 day)

French Open 2025 seeds

Men

Jannik Sinner Carlos Alcaraz Alexander Zverev Taylor Fritz Jack Draper Novak Djokovic Casper Ruud Lorenzo Musetti Alex de Minaur Holger Rune Daniil Medvedev Tommy Paul Ben Shelton Arthur Fils Frances Tiafoe Grigor Dimitrov Andrey Rublev Francisco Cerúndolo Jakub Menšík Stefanos Tsitsipas Tomáš Macháč Ugo Humbert Sebastian Korda Karen Khachanov Alexei Popyrin Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Denis Shapovalov Brandon Nakashima Félix Auger-Aliassime Hubert Hurkacz Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Alex Michelsen

Women

Aryna Sabalenka Coco Gauff Jessica Pegula Jasmine Paolini Iga Świątek Mirra Andreeva Madison Keys Zheng Qinwen Emma Navarro Paula Badosa Diana Shnaider Elena Rybakina Elina Svitolina Karolína Muchová Barbora Krejčíková Amanda Anisimova Daria Kasatkina Donna Vekić Liudmila Samsonova Ekaterina Alexandrova Jeļena Ostapenko Clara Touson Beatriz Haddad Maia Elise Mertens Magdalena Fręch Marta Kostyuk Leylah Fernandez Peyton Stearns Linda Nosková Anna Kalinskaya Sofia Kenin Yulia Putintseva