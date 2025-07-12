Anisimova vs Swiatek live stream: watch Wimbledon 2025 women's final for free online today

Watch Anisimova vs Swiatek live stream

Today's Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek live stream in the women's singles final at Wimbledon 2025 means there is guaranteed to be a new name on the Venus Rosewater Dish.

Few would have predicted 13th seed Anisimova to have reached the final, but her crafty play has produced some impressive upset wins, while Swiatek's greater major-winning pedigree gives her the slight edge, even if grass is far from the Pole's favourite surface.

Below we have everything you need to watch a free Anisimova vs Swiatek live stream at Wimbledon 2025 from anywhere with a VPN.

Anisimova vs Swiatek – Saturday 12 July | 4pm BST / 11am ET

Anisimova vs Swiatek live stream: women's final preview

Anisimova produced arguably the defining upset of a tournament riddled with them in her thrilling three-set victory over top seed Aryna Sabalenka. The American's 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win was notable for the 13th seed's ability to play her best tennis in pressure situations, as court-side temperatures went above 30C to force two medical emergencies in the crowd. After a contest of 79 unforced errors, the 23-year-old came must find the court more regularly if she's to win her first grand slam final.

Swiatek, meanwhile, has reached her first Wimbledon final after finally finding a way to bring her best tennis to the manicured lawns of SW19. The Pole's extreme western grip on the forehand side can make it tricky to hit low-bouncing balls on the grass, but the five-time major winner has found a happy medium in reaching the showpiece for the loss of just one set, back in the second round to Caty McNally. The eighth seed demolished Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-0 in the semi-final and will look to dominate from the first point again.

It's game day, the conditions are ideal and Centre Court will be picture-perfect for this one, with the atmosphere already building in the streets around SW19.

Below we have everything you need to watch Anisimova vs Swiatek in the women's singles final at Wimbledon 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN , and potentially for FREE.

Watch Anisimova vs Swiatek live streams for FREE

Tennis fans based in the UK and Australia are among the luckiest in the world as they can watch Anisimova vs Swiatek in the Wimbledon 2025 women's singles final live streams for FREE.

BBC iPlayer are providing comprehensive coverage of the tournament as they live stream every match on every court.

Alternatively, in Oz Channel 9 and 9Gem is the home of Wimbledon and you can stream both channels live via 9Now.

Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Anisimova vs Swiatek on BBC iPlayer for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

Expert TV advice: best OLED TVs for sports fans

Watch Anisimova vs Swiatek: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Anisimova vs Swiatek live stream in the Wimbledon 2025 women's singles final while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Wimbledon 2025 live stream, including Anisimova vs Swiatek, from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for tennis. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to watch Anisimova vs Swiatek live streams in the US

Tennis fans looking to watch Anisimova vs Swiatek at Wimbledon 2025 in the US can tune in via ESPN.

Cut the cord and don't have a cable package? You can get ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 through an OTT cable TV alternative.

ESPN is available on whole host of cable-cutting services including Hulu with Live TV (3-day free trial), Fubo (7-day free trial) or SlingTV (50% off your first month)

Alternatively, every match on every court is being live streamed on ESPN Plus, which starts at $11.99 per month.

Outside the US right now? We recommend NordVPN to access your Wimbledon 2025 streams, including Anisimova vs Swiatek.

Watch Anisimova vs Swiatek in the UK

Anisimova vs Swiatek will be shown on BBC iPlayer in the UK as well as free-to-air channel BBC One.

If you're on holiday outside the U.K., you can still follow your usual Wimbledon live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Don't want on the BBC? TNT Sports is debuting it's coverage of Wimbledon this year.

Access the service via Discovery Plus' Premium plan for £30.99/month. Or you can add by your usual television provider like Sky.

How to watch Anisimova vs Swiatek in Australia

Like the UK, coverage of Anisimova vs Swiatek will be available via 9Now.

Those visiting the US or Canada from Oz can use NordVPN to watch all the Wimbledon action for free as if you were back home.

Anisimova vs Swiatek start time

Global Anisimova vs Swiatek start time

UK: 4pm

4pm Central Europe: 5pm

5pm USA (ET/PT): 11am / 8am

11am / 8am Australia: 1am (Sunday)

1am (Sunday) New Zealand: 3am (Sunday)