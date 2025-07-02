Women's Euro 2025 live streams: how to watch the football free online and TV

Watch Women's Euro 2025 live streams

Switzerland is welcoming the best female footballers in Europe, with the 2025 UEFA Women’s European Football Championship – better known as Euro 2025 – kicking off on 2nd July and running for a month until the final at Basel’s St. Jakob-Park on Sunday 27th July. England's Lionesses are looking to defend their title, but world champions Spain, as well as Germany and France, are amongst those who could take their crown. It could be one of the most competitive tournaments yet.

Euro 2025 is FREE to watch on BBC iPlayer and ITVX in the UK. And you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2025 live streams from anywhere, if you happen to be away. Below we have all the information you need on TV channels, international live streams and how you can watch this festival of football absolutely free.

Free Euro 2025 live streams

Like the Women's World Cup, the European Championships remain free to watch in the UK, with the BBC and ITV sharing matches between them.

That means you can watch every Euro 2025 match on catch up online on either of the BBC iPlayer or ITVX, both of which are completely free to stream live and on catch-up (assuming you have a valid TV licence).

Both services can be watched on laptops, smartphones and have apps for a wide array of streaming devices and games consoles.

Plenty of other competing European countries also had live coverage, including hosts Switzerland (Play SRF, Play RTS, Play RSI), Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1, France Televisions), Germany (Das Erste, Sportsstudio), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NPO1) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Euro 2025 live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to access your regular Women's Euro 2025 streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2025 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Exclusive deal Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try. From only $3.39 per month on the 2-year plan

Watch Women's Euro 2025 live streams in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Euro 2025 live on on FOX, FS1 and Disney Plus.

Disney Plus prices start at $9.99 per month or $159.99 for the year. A potentially more cost effective option is paying $16.99 per month for the Disney Plus bundle, which gives you access to Disney Plus, Hulu and Max.

Alternatively, you can stream FOX and FS1 via cable-cutting service Sling. Prices start at $50.99/month for Sling's Blue plan, which includes both channels.

Another option is Fubo. It's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Expert TV advice: best OLED TVs for sports fans

Watch Euro 2025 live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Euro 2025 games. The service costs $9.99 per month at the moment, as it is shutting down in August.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime.

Sadly, those over the Tasman Sea will not be able to watch the action, as no deal has been done to air the competition in New Zealand,

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local Euro 2025 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.

Can I watch Women's Euro 2025 in 4K UHD?

Unlike most high profile sports tournaments these days, this year's Women's European Championship unfortunately, won't be broadcast in 4K UHD. The same was true of Euro 2024.

It is understood that the cost of producing 4K footage isn't matched by demand, with many people watching live sport events on devices that don't carry 4K integration.

There is a possibility that coverage could be 'upscaled' to 4K, which would be some small consolation to viewers with 4K TVs. This will be the decision of each host broadcaster. Otherwise it'll be your on 4K TVs doing the upscaling leg work.

Watch Euro 2025 in HDR

Although there will be no 4K, matches from Euro 2025 will be produced in HDR – or single-layer 1080p50 HDR (hybrid log-gamma, HLG) to be precise.

HDR (standing for High Dynamic Range) is an improvement on non-HDR pictures thanks to its ability to deliver more accurate colours and better contrast. So although you won't get to enjoy the pin-sharp detail of 4K, it should still enhance your Euro 2025 watching experience.