How to watch F1 Preseason Testing 2026: live streams, schedule for Bahrain
Find out how to watch F1 Preseason Testing from anywhere in the world, and potentially for free
F1's drastic regulation changes make this the most important and intriguing Preseason Testing chapter in a generation. All 11 teams bar Williams (who weren't ready) came through the Barcelona Shakedown unscathed, but it's at Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir that the drivers will really put their new hardware through its paces.
Follow our guide below for where to watch Six Nations 2026 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.
How to watch F1 Preseason Testing online
Australia: Kayo Sports (FREE trial)
US: Apple TV Plus (FREE trial)
UK: Sky TV
Blocked? Watch your preferred F1 stream with a VPN
There's always a major element of smoke and mirrors to F1 Preseason Testing. During his Mercedes heyday, Lewis Hamilton would invariably declare his new car to be the worst thing ever made, only to then win the championship by a country mile. For once, however, we're expecting every team to be too preoccupied with their own prospects for any real subterfuge to go down.
The mood across the board is positive, or at least it was before Adrian Newey's maiden Aston Martin creation arrived, fittingly, fashionably late. It certainly looks the part, but the prevailing sense is that Mercedes will enter the season as the team to beat. And George Russell's lofty talk of an impending head-to-head with Max Verstappen – reigning champion Lando Norris hasn't taken the bait – is as clear an indication as any of the brimming confidence coursing through the Silver Arrows operation right now.
As running time has been doubled, from three days to six, we have two three-day Tests to look forward to ahead of the 2026 season. As usual, each team can only run one car, and they can choose how they split their drivers' practice time. Only the final hour of each day of the first Test will be televised, but fans can look forward to comprehensive coverage of the second Test.
Is there a way to catch all six days? Can you watch any of it for free? Is there 4K F1 Preseason Testing coverage? And what should you do if you're on holiday? Read on as we explain how to watch F1 Preseason Testing 2026 online and on TV.
Can I watch F1 Preseason Testing 2026 free of charge?
2026 F1 Preseason Testing isn't free-to-air, but in select places Formula 1 fans can make use of a free trial to tune in, like with Apple TV Plus in the US and Kayo Sports in Australia.
Watch an F1 Preseason Testing 2026 live stream from anywhere
Most F1 Preseason Testing live streams are location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access your usual stream travelling away from home. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and quickly unblock and watch your usual Formula 1 live stream safely and securely from almost any location.
How to use a VPN for any F1 Preseason Testing live stream
Can I watch F1 Preseason Testing 2026 in 4K Ultra HD?
In the UK, you can watch F1 Preseason Testing and every race in 4K via Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck. You'll need to subscribe to an Ultra HD package and have a 4K TV.
Head over to the Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD channel to tune in in 4K and HDR.
If you want to get the very best picture quality out of the 4K HDR stream, check out our guide to the best TV settings for watching Formula 1.
Sky does not offer Dolby Atmos sound, but subscribers can enjoy the action in Dolby 5.1 surround sound.
Need Sky? Today's best Sky TV deals.
If you're in Australia, you can catch F1 Preseason Testing and every race in 4K on Kayo Sports, but you'll need the Kayo Basic subscription for AU$35 a month to access high resolution content.
F1 season pass
F1 TV Pro includes live HD coverage of F1 Preseason Testing, along with every F1 practice, qualifier and race. No ad breaks.
Those in the Netherlands can snag it for just €11.90 a month. There's also F1 TV Premium if you fancy streaming F1 in 4K (not available in the UK).
In India, F1 TV Pro is just $3.99 a month or $29.99 a year after the 7-day free trial.
F1 TV Pro is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK (you can use the basic 'Access' version for live timings but you can't watch any races live). F1 TV Premium is available in the US.
F1 TV Pro will now be available via Apple TV in the US.
F1 TV Pro is available via the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV and other mobile devices.
Latest F1 TV Pro prices:
- F1 TV Pro in India – $3.99/month (cheapest)
- F1 TV Pro in South Africa – $4.99/month
- F1 TV Pro in Brazil – $5.99/month
- F1 TV Pro in Netherlands – €11.90/month
- F1 TV Pro in Mexico – $129/month
Watch F1 Preseason Testing live in US
In the USA, F1 Preseason Testing and all 24 races of the 2026 F1 season are on Apple TV Plus.
A subscription costs $12.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial, though better deals are available to Apple customers.
Buying an eligible Apple devices, including select iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac models, gets you free Apple TV access for three months.
Apple One, which bundles Apple TV Plus with Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness Plus, Apple News Plus and 50GB of iCloud Storage, starts at $19.95 per month after a 1-month free trial.
Alternatively, for a limited time, the Apple Music Student Subscription includes Apple TV Plus, and costs $6 per month.
Watch F1 Preseason Testing live in Australia
In Australia, F1 Preseason Testing and every race of the 2026 F1 season will be live streamed on Kayo Sports in 4K via Fox Sports.
Kayo offers new customers a FREE 7-day trial to test the waters, after which it starts at AU$29.99 a month for the base subscription tier, Kayo One. For simultaneous streaming on up to two devices, you'll need the Kayo Premium plan for AU$45.99 a month.
F1 Preseason Testing 2026 broadcast schedule
(All times GMT)
TEST 1
Wednesday, 11th February
3pm-4pm – Day 1
Thursday, 12th February
3pm-4pm – Day 2
Friday, 13th February
3pm-4pm – Day 3
TEST 2
Wednesday, 18th February
7am-4pm – Day 1
Thursday, 19th February
7am-4pm – Day 2
Friday, 20th February
7am-4pm – Day 3
