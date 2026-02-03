Watch Winter Olympics 2026 live streams

The countdown to the Winter Olympics 2026 is almost over. The torch relay is nearly complete and the world’s leading winter sports athletes are descending on Italy as they prepare to contest 16 sports across 19 days of unforgettable action.

Read on to discover how you can watch Winter Olympics 2026 live streams online and from anywhere using a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Winter Olympics 2026 preview

The 25th Winter Olympics sees the Games return to Italy for the first time in two decades, with both the fashion capital of Milan and the famed resort of Cortina d’Ampezzo hosting a variety of events. These include some new additions, with ski mountaineering making its debut, skeleton adding a mixed team event, luge including women’s double and ski jumping adding super team events.

In total, 116 gold medals will be up for grabs across almost three weeks of action. Among those seeking to add to their tally is legendary skier Lindsey Vonn. The American came out of retirement two years ago and is now seeking to add to her tally of medals, some 22 years after making her Olympic debut in Salt Lake City. Another American chasing gold is figure skater Ilia Malinin, known as the ‘Quad God’ for his ability to land quadruple jump combinations.

Whether you prefer the scintillating speed of alpine skiing and bobsleigh, or the tactics of the biathlon and the curling, you won’t want to miss any of the action from Italy.

So read on to discover everything you need to know to watch Winter Olympics 2026 live streams — including international TV channels, a full schedule and FREE streams.

Winter Olympics 2026 free stream

The good news is that there are a host of ways to watch free live streams of the 2026 Winter Olympics in different parts of the world.

Australia (9Now), the UK (BBC iPlayer) and Canada (CBC Gem) all offer FREE live coverage, which can be accessed via their websites or apps.

What's more, in the US you can get free coverage from NBC, USA Network and CNBC thanks to the 21-day trial to YouTube TV.

Away from home? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Winter Olympics live stream 2026 from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Winter Olympics live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Winter Olympics 2026 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NortonVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 60-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Special Deal ► Sign up to Norton VPN and watch the Winter Olympics 2026 with our exclusive offer Norton VPN is fast, reliable, and packed with useful features, with server locations worldwide. Its Ultimate plan is especially great value, protecting up to 20 devices under one subscription. ✅ 60-day money-back guarantee

✅ Save 64% on the Ultimate plan

✅ Just $4.49/month Even better: What Hi-Fi readers get an exclusive discount on Norton VPN.

Watch Winter Olympics live streams 2026 in the US

There are numerous ways to watch the Winter Olympics 2026 in the US but it is NBCUniversal which has all of the action covered through its numerous channels, including NBC, USA Network and CNBC.

To watch the Winter Olympics, you'll need access to the Peacock streaming service. You'll need the Premium subscription, which starts from $10.99/month or 109.99/year).

Alternatively, cord-cutters can opt for a service like Sling TV. The Sling Blue package costs from $45.99/month and gives you access to more than 30 channels including NBC (select markets) and USA.

If you're outside the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch Winter Olympics 2026 live streams using a VPN such as Norton VPN.

Watch Winter Olympics 2026 live stream in the UK

UK fans are in luck as much of the Winter Olympics will be broadcast for free on the BBC and its BBC iPlayer service.

However, it won't show all of the action from Italy. For the most comprehensive coverage, you'll need to sign up to Discovery Plus. Its standard Entertainment plan costs £3.99/month, or combine it with a full TNT Sports package for £33.99/month.

Away from the UK? You can still follow Winter Olympics 2026 live streams thanks to Norton VPN.

Watch Winter Olympics live stream 2026 in Australia

As mentioned above, Aussies can watch the best action from the Winter Olympics 2026 for free across the 9Network and its 9Now streaming site and app.

However, if you are looking for comprehensive coverage and don't want to miss anything, then you'll need Stan Sport. It costs from AU$32/month ($22/month right now!), with 4K UHD action available for an extra $10.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local live stream from overseas – without being blocked.

Watch Winter Olympics live stream 2026 in Canada

Coverage of the Winter Olympics 2026 in Canada is provided by CBC, with more than 2,000 hours of content to be live streamed for FREE online on the CBC Gem streaming platform. All you need to do is register for a free account to watch.

Away from Canada? You can use a VPN such as Norton VPN to make your device believe it's back home in Canada.

Winter Olympics 2026 schedule

Click to see full schedule▼ 🗓 Day –2 — Wed 4 Feb 2026 Curling Mixed doubles round robin 🗓 Day –1 — Thu 5 Feb 2026 Curling Mixed doubles round robin sessions throughout the day Ice hockey (Women’s) Preliminary games throughout the day 🗓 Day 0 — Fri 6 Feb 2026 (Opening Ceremony) Curling Mixed doubles round robin sessions Opening Ceremony Evening at Milan’s San Siro Stadium Figure skating & Ice hockey Competition sessions (no medal finals yet) 🗓 Day 1 — Sat 7 Feb 2026 🏅 First medal events start: Alpine skiing — Men’s downhill Cross-country skiing — Skiathlon Ski jumping — Women’s normal hill Snowboarding — Big air final Speed skating — Women’s 3000m Curling, women’s ice hockey prelims & more 🗓 Day 2 — Sun 8 Feb 2026 🏅 Medal events: Alpine skiing — Women’s downhill Biathlon — Mixed relay Cross-country — Men’s skiathlon Snowboard — Parallel giant slalom (men & women) Luge — Men’s singles Speed skating — Men’s 5000m 🗓 Day 3 — Mon 9 Feb 2026 🏅 Snowboard & freestyle final medals Curling, ice hockey, ski jumping events continue 🗓 Day 4 — Tue 10 Feb 2026 🏅 Medal events: Alpine skiing — Women’s team combined Cross-country — Sprint classics Biathlon — Men’s 20km Curling — Mixed doubles finals Ski jumping — Mixed team Short track relay Figure skating & ice hockey prelims 🗓 Day 5 — Wed 11 Feb 2026 🏅 Medal events: Alpine skiing — Men’s Super-G Biathlon — Women’s 15km Nordic combined — Men’s individual Luge — Doubles Women’s moguls Speed skating — Men’s 1000m Curling, figure skating & hockey 🗓 Day 6 — Thu 12 Feb 2026 🏅 Medal events: Alpine skiing — Women’s Super-G Cross-country — Women’s 10km Freestyle skiing — Men’s moguls Luge — Team relay Snowboard — Snowboard cross & halfpipe Short track — Finals Curling & hockey 🗓 Day 7 — Fri 13 Feb 2026 🏅 Medal events: Biathlon — Men’s 10km sprint Cross-country — Men’s 10km Speed skating — Men’s 10000m Snowboard — Snowboard cross & halfpipe Figure skating — Men’s free skate Curling, ice hockey & skeleton heats 🗓 Day 8 — Sat 14 Feb 2026 🏅 Medal events: Alpine skiing — Men’s giant slalom Biathlon — Women’s sprint Cross-country — Women’s relay Freestyle skiing — Dual moguls Ski jumping — Men’s large hill Skeleton — Women’s final Short track & curling sessions 🗓 Day 9 — Sun 15 Feb 2026 🏅 Medal events: Alpine skiing — Women’s giant slalom Biathlon — Men’s & Women’s pursuit Bobsleigh — Women’s monobob Cross-country — Men’s relay Curling round robin concludes Mixed snowboard cross Figure skating — Pairs SP Hockey & skeleton mixed team 🗓 Day 10 — Mon 16 Feb 2026 🏅 Medal events: Alpine skiing — Men’s slalom Bobsleigh — Women’s monobob Figure skating — Pairs free Freeski — Big air Hockey finals start, curling & short track qualifiers 🗓 Day 11 — Tue 17 Feb 2026 🏅 Medal events: Nordic combined — Men’s large hill Biathlon — Men’s relay Snowboard — Women’s slopestyle Speed skating — Team pursuit (Men & Women) Curling, figure skating & hockey playoffs 🗓 Day 12 — Wed 18 Feb 2026 🏅 Medal events: Cross-country — Team sprint Biathlon — Women’s relay Freestyle skiing — Aerials Snowboard — Men’s slopestyle Short track finals Curling & hockey quarterfinals 🗓 Day 13 — Thu 19 Feb 2026 🏅 Medal events: Nordic combined — Team sprint Ski mountaineering — Sprint finals Figure skating — Women’s free skate Ski aerials Men’s & Women’s hockey medals Curling & halfpipe qualifiers 🗓 Day 14 — Fri 20 Feb 2026 🏅 Medal events: Biathlon — Men’s mass start Freestyle skiing — Women’s ski cross Short track — Women’s 1500m & relay Speed skating — Women’s 1500m Men’s hockey semis & curling medals 🗓 Day 15 — Sat 21 Feb 2026 🏅 Medal events: Biathlon — Women’s mass start Cross-country — Men’s 50km Bobsleigh — Four-man & heats Mixed freestyle aerials Curling — Men’s gold Speed skating — Mass start Ski mountaineering — Mixed relay Hockey bronze & figure skating gala 🗓 Day 16 — Sun 22 Feb 2026 🏅 Medal events: Bobsleigh — Four-man final Cross-country — Women’s 50km Curling — Women’s gold Hockey — Men’s gold Closing Ceremony — Verona Arena (afternoon)