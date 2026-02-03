Men's T20 World Cup 2026 live stream: how to watch cricket FREE online and TV, preview, schedule
India, drawn in the same group as Pakistan, defend their title as Australia, New Zealand and England challenge
Cricket on steroids, T20 is the six-hitting, fast-bowling, spin-flummoxing barnstormer where all-out attack is the only way. The Men's T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is shaping up to be the best yet, with fierce rivals India and Pakistan drawn in the same pool and New Zealand, South Africa and Afghanistan in a mega Group B.
Follow our guide below for where to watch the Men's T20 World Cup 2026 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.
How to watch Men's T20 World Cup 2026 live streams
- FREE: ICC.tv (select countries)
- US: Willow TV / Sling
- UK: Sky / Now
- Blocked? Watch your preferred cricket stream with a VPN
India and Pakistan head the way in Group A, with all the latter's games – including the February 15 showdown with their neighbours – to be held in Sri Lanka. India are defending champions but will be without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who retired from T20 after the 2024 success.
Australia and Sri Lanka have each won the tournament once and would be expected to make it through Group B, but Ireland have caused major upsets before and memorably beat England in 2022 in the second group phase. The Aussies have included injured duo Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in their squad, with Travis Head in great form after the Ashes.
England and West Indies, both two-time former winners, are the big names in Group C and would be expected to qualify despite up and down recent form. Harry Brook skippers England, with Shai Hope for the West Indians who have talent to spare but need to find consistency. Scotland have joined the group late after Bangladesh pulled out amid growing tensions with India and a refusal for their games to be played in Sri Lanka.
Group D will be spicy, with New Zealand, 2024 runners-up South Africa and the mercurial Afghanistan trying to make the top two. Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell looked in good touch in the Kiwis' recent limited-overs tour of India, while Kagiso Rabada's searing pace bowling is fearsome for the Proteas.
As for the tournament's structure, there will four groups of five teams, with each side in each pool playing each other. The top two progress from each to the Super 8 stage, which will also be split into two groups. Again the top two from each group make it into the semi-finals, from where it's a straight knockout.
All the action from the Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is FREE to watch on ICC.tv in select countries. You can use a VPN to watch cricket live streams from anywhere if you're away. Read on to find out how.
Free Men's T20 World Cup 2026 free stream
Free-to-air ICC.tv is showing ever match of the Men's T20 World Cup 2026, though there are some countries where coverage is blocked.
Australia, England, United States, India, New Zealand and South Africa are not included in the free coverage. This list has the countries with free ICC.tv coverage.
Away from home at the moment? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...
Watch Men's T20 World Cup 2026 live stream from anywhere
You won't be able to watch your regular cricket live streams while travelling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.
You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Men's T20 World Cup 2026 live stream from anywhere in the world.
We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.
How to use a VPN for any Men's T20 World Cup live stream
1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.
2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Men's T20 World Cup 2026, you may wish to choose Italy for ICC.tv coverage.
3. Then head over to ICC.tv on your browser or device and enjoy the free cricket live stream.
Where can I watch the Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in 4K Ultra HD?
4K Men's T20 World Cup 2026 coverage is available via Sky Sport Now in New Zealand, but only with the NZ$59.99 per month Premium Month Pass or NZ$549.99 Annual Pass.
Watch Men's T20 World Cup 2026 live streams in the US
Cricket fans in the US can watch the Men's T20 World Cup 2026 via dedicated cricket service Willow TV. The service costs from $10 per month and is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.
If you don't have cable, then the best option is to try an OTT provider such as Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 per month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.
To access your usual streaming service from outside the US, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.
▶︎ Prices start from only $10 per month or $50 for six months
For US residents, Sling TV is the perfect plan in order to watch cricket from Willow TV. You can sign up to your choice of its Desi Binge Plus, Dakshin Flex or Urdu plans, which all include Willow.
- Expert TV advice: best OLED TVs for sports fans
Watch Men's T20 World Cup 2026 live stream in the UK
The IPL 2025 is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK.
If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.
Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now.
Remember, to access your regular streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN.
Watch Men's T20 World Cup 2026 live stream in Australia
Great news, cricket fans Down Under. In Australia, every Men's T20 World Cup match is being shown on Prime Video.
Subscription cost AU$6.99/month or AU$59/year after a 30-day FREE trial.
Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local live stream from overseas – without being blocked.
Watch Men's T20 World Cup 2026 live stream in New Zealand
The Men's T20 World Cup is on Sky Sport Now in New Zealand, with 4K coverage.
A subscription costs $29.99/day, $54.99/month or $549.99/year.
If you're a subscriber but you're not in New Zealand right now, try using NordVPN to watch the cricket as if you were back at home.
Watch Men's T20 World Cup 2026 live stream in India
Cricket fans in India can watch every ball of the tournament on the Star Sports Network and Disney Plus Hotstar.
Monthly subscriptions to Disney Plus Hotstar start from as little as Rs. 199.
Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN.
Men's T20 World Cup 2026 tournament schedule
* All times are GMT
February 7
Pakistan vs Netherlands, 5:30am
West Indies vs Scotland, 9:30am
India vs USA, 1:30pm
February 8
New Zealand vs Afghanistan, 5:30am
England vs Nepal, 9:30am
Sri Lanka vs Ireland, 13:30pm
February 9
Scotland vs Italy, 5:30am
Zimbabwe vs Oman, 9:30am
South Africa vs Canada, 13:30pm
February 10
Netherlands vs Namibia, 5:30am
New Zealand vs UAE, 9:30am
Pakistan vs USA, 13:30pm
February 11
South Africa vs Afghanistan, 5:30am
Australia vs Ireland, 9:30am
England vs West Indies, 13:30pm
February 12
Sri Lanka vs Oman, 5:30am
Nepal vs Italy, 9:30am
India vs Namibia, 13:30pm
February 13
Australia vs Zimbabwe, 5:30am
Canada vs UAE, 9:30am
USA vs Netherlands, 13:30pm
February 14
Ireland vs Oman, 5:30am
England vs Scotland, 9:30am
New Zealand vs South Africa, 13:30pm
February 15
West Indies vs Nepal, 5:30am
USA vs Namibia, 9:30am
India vs Pakistan, 13:30pm
February 16
Afghanistan vs UAE, 5:30am
England vs Italy, 9:30am
Australia vs Sri Lanka, 13:30pm
February 17
New Zealand vs Canada, 5:30am
Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 9:30am
Scotland vs Nepal, 13:30pm
February 18
South Africa vs UAE, 5:30am
Pakistan vs Namibia, 9:30am
India vs Netherlands, 13:30pm
February 19
West Indies vs Italy, 5:30am
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 9:30am
Afghanistan vs Canada, 13:30pm
February 20
Australia vs Oman, 13:30pm
February 21
Super 8 Match 1, 13:30pm
February 22
Super 8 Match 2, 9:30am
Super 8 Match 3, 13:30pm
February 23
Super 8 Match 4, 13:30 pm
February 24
Super 8 Match 5, 13:30pm
February 25
Super 8 Match 6, 13:30pm
February 26
Super 8 Match 7, 9:30am
Super 8 Match 8, 13:30pm
February 27
Super 8 Match 9, 13:30pm
February 28
Super 8 Match 10, 13:30pm
March 1
Super 8 Match 11, 9:30am
Super 8 Match 12, 13:30pm
March 4
Semi-Final 1 (Group 1 Winner vs Group 2 Runner-up), 13:30pm
March 5
Semi-Final 2 (Group 2 Winner vs Group 1 Runner-up), 13:30pm
March 8
Final (Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2), 13:30pm
Men's T20 World Cup 2026 groups
Group A
India
Namibia
Netherlands
Pakistan
U.S.
Group B
Australia
Ireland
Oman
Sri Lanka
Zimbabwe
Group C
Scotland
England
Italy
Nepal
West Indies
Group D
Afghanistan
Canada
New Zealand
South Africa
United Arab Emirates
Men's T20 World Cup past winners
2007 - India
2009 - Pakistan
2010 - England
2012 - West Indies
2014 - Sri Lanka
2016 - West Indies
2021 - Australia
2022 - England
2024 - India
- Fancy an upgrade? Here are the best TVs
- Or save money with these unmissable cheap TV deals
- Where to find the best Formula E live stream
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Andy Murray is an award-winning sports writer and columnist. A fluent Spanish speaker and former semi-professional footballer, he was senior staff writer of world-leading football magazine FourFourTwo for seven years and continues to write and edit for them, national newspapers, websites and Premier League clubs. He is not a famous tennis player.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.