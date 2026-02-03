Cricket on steroids, T20 is the six-hitting, fast-bowling, spin-flummoxing barnstormer where all-out attack is the only way. The Men's T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is shaping up to be the best yet, with fierce rivals India and Pakistan drawn in the same pool and New Zealand, South Africa and Afghanistan in a mega Group B.

Follow our guide below for where to watch the Men's T20 World Cup 2026 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch Men's T20 World Cup 2026 live streams

India and Pakistan head the way in Group A, with all the latter's games – including the February 15 showdown with their neighbours – to be held in Sri Lanka. India are defending champions but will be without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who retired from T20 after the 2024 success.

Australia and Sri Lanka have each won the tournament once and would be expected to make it through Group B, but Ireland have caused major upsets before and memorably beat England in 2022 in the second group phase. The Aussies have included injured duo Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in their squad, with Travis Head in great form after the Ashes.

England and West Indies, both two-time former winners, are the big names in Group C and would be expected to qualify despite up and down recent form. Harry Brook skippers England, with Shai Hope for the West Indians who have talent to spare but need to find consistency. Scotland have joined the group late after Bangladesh pulled out amid growing tensions with India and a refusal for their games to be played in Sri Lanka.

Group D will be spicy, with New Zealand, 2024 runners-up South Africa and the mercurial Afghanistan trying to make the top two. Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell looked in good touch in the Kiwis' recent limited-overs tour of India, while Kagiso Rabada's searing pace bowling is fearsome for the Proteas.

As for the tournament's structure, there will four groups of five teams, with each side in each pool playing each other. The top two progress from each to the Super 8 stage, which will also be split into two groups. Again the top two from each group make it into the semi-finals, from where it's a straight knockout.

All the action from the Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is FREE to watch on ICC.tv in select countries. You can use a VPN to watch cricket live streams from anywhere if you're away. Read on to find out how.

Free Men's T20 World Cup 2026 free stream

Free-to-air ICC.tv is showing ever match of the Men's T20 World Cup 2026, though there are some countries where coverage is blocked.

Australia, England, United States, India, New Zealand and South Africa are not included in the free coverage. This list has the countries with free ICC.tv coverage.

Away from home at the moment? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Men's T20 World Cup 2026 live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular cricket live streams while travelling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Men's T20 World Cup 2026 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport.

How to use a VPN for any Men's T20 World Cup live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice.

2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Men's T20 World Cup 2026, you may wish to choose Italy for ICC.tv coverage.

3. Then head over to ICC.tv on your browser or device and enjoy the free cricket live stream.

Where can I watch the Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in 4K Ultra HD? 4K Men's T20 World Cup 2026 coverage is available via Sky Sport Now in New Zealand, but only with the NZ$59.99 per month Premium Month Pass or NZ$549.99 Annual Pass.

Watch Men's T20 World Cup 2026 live streams in the US

Cricket fans in the US can watch the Men's T20 World Cup 2026 via dedicated cricket service Willow TV. The service costs from $10 per month and is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.

If you don't have cable, then the best option is to try an OTT provider such as Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 per month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the US, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

For US residents, Sling TV is the perfect plan in order to watch cricket from Willow TV. You can sign up to your choice of its Desi Binge Plus, Dakshin Flex or Urdu plans, which all include Willow.

Watch Men's T20 World Cup 2026 live stream in the UK

The IPL 2025 is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK.

If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now.

Remember, to access your regular streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN.

Watch Men's T20 World Cup 2026 live stream in Australia

Great news, cricket fans Down Under. In Australia, every Men's T20 World Cup match is being shown on Prime Video.

Subscription cost AU$6.99/month or AU$59/year after a 30-day FREE trial.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local live stream from overseas – without being blocked.

Watch Men's T20 World Cup 2026 live stream in New Zealand

The Men's T20 World Cup is on Sky Sport Now in New Zealand, with 4K coverage.

A subscription costs $29.99/day, $54.99/month or $549.99/year.

If you're a subscriber but you're not in New Zealand right now, try using NordVPN to watch the cricket as if you were back at home.

Watch Men's T20 World Cup 2026 live stream in India

Cricket fans in India can watch every ball of the tournament on the Star Sports Network and Disney Plus Hotstar.

Monthly subscriptions to Disney Plus Hotstar start from as little as Rs. 199.

Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN.

Men's T20 World Cup 2026 tournament schedule

* All times are GMT

February 7

Pakistan vs Netherlands, 5:30am

West Indies vs Scotland, 9:30am

India vs USA, 1:30pm

February 8

New Zealand vs Afghanistan, 5:30am

England vs Nepal, 9:30am

Sri Lanka vs Ireland, 13:30pm

February 9

Scotland vs Italy, 5:30am

Zimbabwe vs Oman, 9:30am

South Africa vs Canada, 13:30pm

February 10

Netherlands vs Namibia, 5:30am

New Zealand vs UAE, 9:30am

Pakistan vs USA, 13:30pm

February 11

South Africa vs Afghanistan, 5:30am

Australia vs Ireland, 9:30am

England vs West Indies, 13:30pm

February 12

Sri Lanka vs Oman, 5:30am

Nepal vs Italy, 9:30am

India vs Namibia, 13:30pm

February 13

Australia vs Zimbabwe, 5:30am

Canada vs UAE, 9:30am

USA vs Netherlands, 13:30pm

February 14

Ireland vs Oman, 5:30am

England vs Scotland, 9:30am

New Zealand vs South Africa, 13:30pm

February 15

West Indies vs Nepal, 5:30am

USA vs Namibia, 9:30am

India vs Pakistan, 13:30pm

February 16

Afghanistan vs UAE, 5:30am

England vs Italy, 9:30am

Australia vs Sri Lanka, 13:30pm

February 17

New Zealand vs Canada, 5:30am

Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 9:30am

Scotland vs Nepal, 13:30pm

February 18

South Africa vs UAE, 5:30am

Pakistan vs Namibia, 9:30am

India vs Netherlands, 13:30pm

February 19

West Indies vs Italy, 5:30am

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 9:30am

Afghanistan vs Canada, 13:30pm

February 20

Australia vs Oman, 13:30pm

February 21

Super 8 Match 1, 13:30pm

February 22

Super 8 Match 2, 9:30am

Super 8 Match 3, 13:30pm

February 23

Super 8 Match 4, 13:30 pm

February 24

Super 8 Match 5, 13:30pm

February 25

Super 8 Match 6, 13:30pm

February 26

Super 8 Match 7, 9:30am

Super 8 Match 8, 13:30pm

February 27

Super 8 Match 9, 13:30pm

February 28

Super 8 Match 10, 13:30pm

March 1

Super 8 Match 11, 9:30am

Super 8 Match 12, 13:30pm

March 4

Semi-Final 1 (Group 1 Winner vs Group 2 Runner-up), 13:30pm

March 5

Semi-Final 2 (Group 2 Winner vs Group 1 Runner-up), 13:30pm

March 8

Final (Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2), 13:30pm

Men's T20 World Cup 2026 groups

Group A

India

Namibia

Netherlands

Pakistan

U.S.

Group B

Australia

Ireland

Oman

Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe

Group C

Scotland

England

Italy

Nepal

West Indies

Group D

Afghanistan

Canada

New Zealand

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Men's T20 World Cup past winners

2007 - India

2009 - Pakistan

2010 - England

2012 - West Indies

2014 - Sri Lanka

2016 - West Indies

2021 - Australia

2022 - England

2024 - India