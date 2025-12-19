Africa Cup of Nations 2025: how to watch AFCON online from anywhere, preview, teams, schedule
24 nations will gather in Morocco to see who will be crowned the best team on the continent
Watch AFCON 2025 live streams
The 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations sees 24 nations competing in a month-long festival of football. Hosts Morocco are favourites to lift the trophy after their incredible run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2022, but they will face competition from the likes of Algeria, Nigeria, Egypt and defending champions Ivory Coast.
Follow our guide below for where to watch AFCON 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.
- Africa Cup of Nations dates: Dec. 21, 2025 – Jan. 18, 2026
- Stream Free: Channel 4 (UK) / SABC+ (SA)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
Playing in front of home crowds and with influential captain Achraf Hakimi making a timely return from injury, Morocco have a great chance of lifting the title for just the second time in their history. The Atlas Lions are on a remarkable 18-game winning run and possess a talented squad packed with players from some of Europe’s leading clubs.
When it comes to the other contenders, Egypt also boast a star-studded squad that includes Man City’s Omar Marmoush and Liverpool’s Mo Salah. The latter is in the midst of a turbulent time at the Reds and will be determined to help his country lift the continent’s biggest prize for the first time in 15 years.
Elsewhere, Algeria will hope in-form forward Mohamed Amoura can fire them to success, while 2023 runners-up Nigeria will be aiming to go one better this time around. Defending champions Ivory Coast will also present a serious threat, as will South Africa who have excelled under Huge Broos, who led Cameroon to AFCON glory in 2017.
You won’t want to miss any of the action so here’s how to watch Africa Cup of Nations 2025 live streams online and from anywhere – including FREE options.
Can I watch Africa Cup of Nations live streams for free?
In the UK, Channel 4 will broadcast every game from AFCON 2025 for FREE.
If you want to watch online, games will be streamed on the Channel 4 website and app and Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel.
Fans in South Africa are also in luck, as the SABC+ streaming platform will also show every game for free.
Remember, if you're traveling away from the UK or South Africa during the tournament, you can use a VPN to watch free AFCON 2025 streams from abroad. More on that below.
Use a VPN to watch Africa Cup of Nations 2025 from anywhere
You won't be able to watch your regular football live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.
You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any AFCON 2025 live stream from anywhere in the world.
We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.
Watch African Cup of Nations 2025 live streams in the US
Football fans in the US can watch all the action from the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 on beIN Sports.
As well as being able to watch directly on a variety of cable plans, you can also watch AFCON football on an OTT cord-cutting service.
Sling TV is the best pick as it gets you access to beIN Sports channels through its Soccer Pass, which costs only $5 for your first month or $59.99 for a whole year.
To access your usual streaming service from outside the US, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.
- Expert TV advice: best OLED TVs for sports fans
Watch Africa Cup of Nations 2025 live streams in the UK
As explained above, UK fans are among the luckiest in the world as all the action from the Africa Cup of Nations will be shown for free on Channel 4.
Matches will be shared between its Channel 4, E4 and 4Seven channels on TV, with the Channel 4 website and app and Channel 4 Sport YouTube showing all 52 games for free online.
Outside the UK? To access Channel 4 from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.
Watch African Cup of Nations 2025 live stream in Australia
In Australia, Africa Cup of Nations live streams will be shown on beIN Sports.
beIN SPORTS costs $15.99 monthly for a flexible plan or $159 for an annual pass on their beIN SPORTS CONNECT service.
Again, you'll need to use a safe, reliable VPN to access beIN Sports when traveling abroad.
Africa Cup of Nations groups
Group A: Comoros, Mali, Morocco, Zambia.
Group B: Angola, Egypt, South Africa, Zimbabwe.
Group C: Nigeria, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda.
Group D: Benin, Botswana, DR Congo, Senegal.
Group E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan.
Group F: Cameroon, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Mozambique.
Africa Cup of Nations 2025 fixtures
Sunday, December 21
Morocco vs Comoros: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT
Monday, December 22
Mali vs Zambia: 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm GMT
South Africa vs Angola: 12pm ET / 9am PT / 5pm GMT
Egypt vs Zimbabwe: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT
Tuesday, December 23
Nigeria vs Tanzania: 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT / 5.30pm GMT
Tunisia vs Uganda: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT
DR Congo vs Benin: 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT / 12.30pm GMT
Senegal vs Botswana: 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm GMT
Wednesday, December 24
Burkina Faso vs Equatorial Guinea: 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT / 12.30pm GMT
Algeria vs Sudan: 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm GMT
Ivory Coast vs Mozambique: 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT / 5.30pm GMT
Cameroon vs Gabon: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT
Friday, December 26
Zambia vs Comoros: 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT / 5.30pm GMT
Morocco vs Mali: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 8pm GMT
Angola vs Zimbabwe: 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT / 12.30pm GMT
Egypt vs South Africa: 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm GMT
Saturday, December 27
Uganda vs Tanzania: 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT / 5.30pm GMT
Nigeria vs Tunisia: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT
Benin vs Botswana: 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT / 12.30pm GMT
Senegal vs DR Congo: 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm GMT
Sunday, December 28
Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan: 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm GMT
Algeria vs Burkina Faso: 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT / 5.30pm GMT
Gabon vs Mozambique: 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT / 12.30 pm GMT
Ivory Coast vs Cameroon: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT
Monday, December 29
Zambia vs Morocco: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT
Comoros vs Mali: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT
Angola vs Egypt: 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT
Zimbabwe vs South Africa: 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT
Tuesday, December 30
Uganda vs Nigeria: 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT
Tanzania vs Tunisia: 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT
Benin vs Senegal: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT
Botswana vs DR Congo: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT
Wednesday, December 31
Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria: 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT
Sudan vs Burkina Faso: 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT
Gabon vs Ivory Coast: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT
Mozambique vs Cameroon: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT
Saturday, January 3
Round of 16 game 1: 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT
Round of 16 game 2: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT
Sunday, January 4
Round of 16 game 3: 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT
Round of 16 game 4: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT
Monday, January 5
Round of 16 game 5: 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT
Round of 16 game 6: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT
Tuesday, January 6
Round of 16 game 7: 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT
Round of 16 game 8: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT
Friday, January 9
Quarter-final 1: 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT
Quarter-final 2: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT
Saturday, January 10
Quarter-final 3: 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT
Quarter-final 4: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT
Wednesday, January 14
Semi-final 1: 12pm ET / 9am PT / 5pm GMT
Semi-final 2: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT
Saturday, January 17
Third place play-off: 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT
Sunday, January 18
Final: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT
Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK.
