The 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations sees 24 nations competing in a month-long festival of football. Hosts Morocco are favourites to lift the trophy after their incredible run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2022, but they will face competition from the likes of Algeria, Nigeria, Egypt and defending champions Ivory Coast.

Playing in front of home crowds and with influential captain Achraf Hakimi making a timely return from injury, Morocco have a great chance of lifting the title for just the second time in their history. The Atlas Lions are on a remarkable 18-game winning run and possess a talented squad packed with players from some of Europe’s leading clubs.

When it comes to the other contenders, Egypt also boast a star-studded squad that includes Man City’s Omar Marmoush and Liverpool’s Mo Salah. The latter is in the midst of a turbulent time at the Reds and will be determined to help his country lift the continent’s biggest prize for the first time in 15 years.

Elsewhere, Algeria will hope in-form forward Mohamed Amoura can fire them to success, while 2023 runners-up Nigeria will be aiming to go one better this time around. Defending champions Ivory Coast will also present a serious threat, as will South Africa who have excelled under Huge Broos, who led Cameroon to AFCON glory in 2017.

Can I watch Africa Cup of Nations live streams for free? In the UK, Channel 4 will broadcast every game from AFCON 2025 for FREE. If you want to watch online, games will be streamed on the Channel 4 website and app and Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel. Fans in South Africa are also in luck, as the SABC+ streaming platform will also show every game for free. Remember, if you're traveling away from the UK or South Africa during the tournament, you can use a VPN to watch free AFCON 2025 streams from abroad. More on that below.

You won't be able to watch your regular football live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any AFCON 2025 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Watch African Cup of Nations 2025 live streams in the US

Football fans in the US can watch all the action from the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 on beIN Sports.

As well as being able to watch directly on a variety of cable plans, you can also watch AFCON football on an OTT cord-cutting service.

Sling TV is the best pick as it gets you access to beIN Sports channels through its Soccer Pass, which costs only $5 for your first month or $59.99 for a whole year.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the US, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Watch Africa Cup of Nations 2025 live streams in the UK

As explained above, UK fans are among the luckiest in the world as all the action from the Africa Cup of Nations will be shown for free on Channel 4.

Matches will be shared between its Channel 4, E4 and 4Seven channels on TV, with the Channel 4 website and app and Channel 4 Sport YouTube showing all 52 games for free online.

Outside the UK? To access Channel 4 from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Watch African Cup of Nations 2025 live stream in Australia

In Australia, Africa Cup of Nations live streams will be shown on beIN Sports.

beIN SPORTS costs $15.99 monthly for a flexible plan or $159 for an annual pass on their beIN SPORTS CONNECT service.

Again, you'll need to use a safe, reliable VPN to access beIN Sports when traveling abroad.

Africa Cup of Nations groups

Group A: Comoros, Mali, Morocco, Zambia.

Group B: Angola, Egypt, South Africa, Zimbabwe.

Group C: Nigeria, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda.

Group D: Benin, Botswana, DR Congo, Senegal.

Group E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan.

Group F: Cameroon, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Mozambique.

Africa Cup of Nations 2025 fixtures

Sunday, December 21

Morocco vs Comoros: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT

Monday, December 22

Mali vs Zambia: 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm GMT

South Africa vs Angola: 12pm ET / 9am PT / 5pm GMT

Egypt vs Zimbabwe: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT

Tuesday, December 23

Nigeria vs Tanzania: 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT / 5.30pm GMT

Tunisia vs Uganda: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT

DR Congo vs Benin: 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT / 12.30pm GMT

Senegal vs Botswana: 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm GMT

Wednesday, December 24

Burkina Faso vs Equatorial Guinea: 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT / 12.30pm GMT

Algeria vs Sudan: 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm GMT

Ivory Coast vs Mozambique: 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT / 5.30pm GMT

Cameroon vs Gabon: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT

Friday, December 26

Zambia vs Comoros: 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT / 5.30pm GMT

Morocco vs Mali: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 8pm GMT

Angola vs Zimbabwe: 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT / 12.30pm GMT

Egypt vs South Africa: 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm GMT

Saturday, December 27

Uganda vs Tanzania: 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT / 5.30pm GMT

Nigeria vs Tunisia: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT

Benin vs Botswana: 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT / 12.30pm GMT

Senegal vs DR Congo: 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm GMT

Sunday, December 28

Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan: 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm GMT

Algeria vs Burkina Faso: 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT / 5.30pm GMT

Gabon vs Mozambique: 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT / 12.30 pm GMT

Ivory Coast vs Cameroon: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT

Monday, December 29

Zambia vs Morocco: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT

Comoros vs Mali: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT

Angola vs Egypt: 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT

Zimbabwe vs South Africa: 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT

Tuesday, December 30

Uganda vs Nigeria: 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT

Tanzania vs Tunisia: 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT

Benin vs Senegal: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT

Botswana vs DR Congo: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT

Wednesday, December 31

Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria: 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT

Sudan vs Burkina Faso: 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT

Gabon vs Ivory Coast: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT

Mozambique vs Cameroon: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT

Saturday, January 3

Round of 16 game 1: 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT

Round of 16 game 2: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT

Sunday, January 4

Round of 16 game 3: 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT

Round of 16 game 4: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT

Monday, January 5

Round of 16 game 5: 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT

Round of 16 game 6: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT

Tuesday, January 6

Round of 16 game 7: 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT

Round of 16 game 8: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT

Friday, January 9

Quarter-final 1: 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT

Quarter-final 2: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT

Saturday, January 10

Quarter-final 3: 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT

Quarter-final 4: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT

Wednesday, January 14

Semi-final 1: 12pm ET / 9am PT / 5pm GMT

Semi-final 2: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT

Saturday, January 17

Third place play-off: 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT

Sunday, January 18

Final: 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT