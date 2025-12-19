Check out the best film of the 21st century, according to Quentin Tarantino

Black Hawk down still with helicopters
Is Black Hawk Down the best film of the 21st century? It's certainly a heartstopping war movie, jawdroppingly shot with an all-star cast, and a dizzying technical achievement. But the best film of the last 25 years?

Quentin Tarantino thinks so. Speaking on the Bret Easton Ellis podcast, the director of Pulp Fiction and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood named Black Hawk Down the best movie of the 21st century. He said the film had grown on him after initial viewing, and he now considered it "a masterwork".

