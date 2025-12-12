Hi-fi legend: watch Roy Gandy's acceptance speech for winning the Outstanding Contribution Award 2025

Wise words from the turntable master at the What Hi-Fi? Awards

As we stagger towards Christmas and the end of the year, it's customary and occasionally advantageous to reflect on the highs (and maybe lows) of the previous 12 months.

The What Hi-Fi? Awards are always front of mind for us – as a high, of course – and since we introduced the Outstanding Contribution Award back in 2017, it tends to be that moment, when the winner comes to the stage and says a few words, that shines brightest in the memory.

Gandy co-founded Rega Research in 1973. The company's first product of note was the Planet turntable, with its unusual platter-less design and minimalist appearance.

However, it was the arrival of the Planar 3 record player in 1976, and subsequently the rest of the Planar family, that really set the foundation for Rega as we know it today.

The company is best known for its turntables, of course, with the various Planar decks dominating our Awards for more years than we would care to remember, but we're also big fans of the company's electronics.

Always happy to go against the grain – "I don’t think I’ve ever been interested in hi-fi" – we thought Gandy was a more-than-deserving winner of this year's Award, and the hundreds of people in the room certainly seemed in agreement.

