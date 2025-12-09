FiiO's latest portable CD player is a real step on from its predecessor. Because the DM15 R2R not only has way more features, it has a cool transparent look too, so you can see the compact disc spinning as it plays.

But those features are the real selling point. It plays CDs, naturally, but also boasts the aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec for hi-res playback, and can act as a DAC and headphone amp for your phone or laptop.

It has more amplification power than the DM13, too. Single-ended outputs now deliver 310mW + 310mW, while its balanced outputs rise to 1150mW + 1150mW. That gives it more capacity to drive more demanding headphones.

Inside is FiiO's custom R2R DAC, which is a fully differential, four-channel 24-bit resistor-array converter built from 192 precision thin-film resistors (48 per channel). Each resistor is chosen for 0.1 per cent tolerance and ultra-low temperature drift to get closer to the original warmth and nuance of CD's sound while retaining the clarity of modern hi-fi.

The hi-res DAC supports PCM up to 384 kHz / 32-bit and native DSD256, while the Bluetooth transmitter (powered by a Qualcomm QCC3095 chip) supports aptX, aptX HD and SBC as well as aptX Adaptive. It can beam audio wirelessly from both CD and USB inputs.

Three bass modes and eight EQ presets give you 24 sound profiles, including 'Retro' for the authentic CD experience. While listening to a disc, you can rip tracks in WAV format to PC or Mac. The battery lasts seven hours, or you can plug it into the mains.

The mechanical controls and traditional volume knob continue the throwback feel, and it comes in four finishes: Silver, Red, Black and White (the latter two will be released in late December). Price? It's yours for £250 / $249 (around AU$500).

