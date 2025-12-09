FiiO's new portable CD player has hi-res Bluetooth and doubles as a DAC

Is there anything it can't do?

A 3/4 shot of the FiiO DM15 R2R portable CD player on a grey surface.
(Image credit: FiiO)

FiiO's latest portable CD player is a real step on from its predecessor. Because the DM15 R2R not only has way more features, it has a cool transparent look too, so you can see the compact disc spinning as it plays.

But those features are the real selling point. It plays CDs, naturally, but also boasts the aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec for hi-res playback, and can act as a DAC and headphone amp for your phone or laptop.

The mechanical controls and traditional volume knob continue the throwback feel, and it comes in four finishes: Silver, Red, Black and White (the latter two will be released in late December). Price? It's yours for £250 / $249 (around AU$500).

