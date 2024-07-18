FiiO's throwback era continues with a Discman-inspired portable CD player

Following the release of its popular Walkman-inspired CP13 portable cassette player, FiiO is continuing the fun with a Discman-esque portable CD player – the new DM13.

It's well documented that vinyl sales are seeing a big resurgence in recent years but the same is also true for CDs. The release of a portable CD player in 2024 definitely shows how the shiny discs are making a comeback, as more and more people start to discover (or rediscover) their love of physical music formats.

The DM13 CD player features both a 3.5mm single-ended and a 4.4mm balanced headphone output, which means it should suit a wide range of different headphones. There are dedicated analogue line output, SPDIF digital output, and USB output options allowing the unit to be integrated into your existing set-up, used with active speakers, or hooked up to a portable speaker's auxiliary input.

It also includes aptX HD Bluetooth connectivity meaning the player can connect to wireless headphones or speakers. The DM13 plays CDs, of course, and supports FLAC, WAV, WMA, AAC, and MP3 file formats.

The DM13's built-in battery is said to last up to eight hours of playback on a single charge. If you prefer to use the player in situ, you can take advantage of its dedicated desktop mode to bypass the internal battery and use mains power instead.

The DM13 will be available from September for £179 / $179. It will be available in a silver finish and additional colours such as red, blue, titanium, and black will arrive later this year.

Want to try it out before then? The DM13 will be shown off at this year's CanJam London event between 20th and 21st July, so get yourself down there if you fancy taking a look and a listen.

