Get 5 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free with this sensational Prime Day streaming deal

Fancy trying Amazon Music Unlimited? To celebrate the 10th edition of Prime Day, Amazon is offering Prime members five months’ free subscription to its music streaming service. Don't fret, non-Prime members, you're still being offered three whole months of free membership – everyone can get in on this deal.

This free trial offer is only available to new customers who haven't previously taken out a free trial, and is valid until 18th July at 4pm GMT. It provides an Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan and, if you choose to continue with your subscription following the free five-month trial period, you'll be charged £11 / $11 a month. However, if you’re already an Amazon Prime member, the monthly fee will be reduced to £10 / $10 per month.

Prime Day Amazon Music Unlimited deal

Amazon Music Unlimited 5 months free for Prime members

Make a massive saving on Amazon's dedicated streaming platform for five whole months up until July 18th. Normally £11 / $11 a month (£10 / $10 for Amazon Prime members), you can now save around £50 / $50 with this deal.

Read the full Amazon Music Unlimited review

Amazon Music Unlimited gives you access to over 100 million tracks, thousands of playlists, stations and podcasts, as well as offline playback and hands-free listening using Alexa, all without ads. Some tracks are available in CD-quality and some in spatial audio.

We rate Music Unlimited highly, awarding it four stars in our review. While it doesn't quite have the reach of Spotify, the seamless usability of Apple Music or the quality of Tidal, it is still a compelling offering at the price, especially if you're firmly entrenched in Amazon's ecosystem. Now, with nothing to pay for the first five months, it's definitely worth checking out.

Remember, to get this deal you need to sign up before 4pm on 18th July, so you be sure to get your five months of free Amazon Music Unlimited in time.

MORE:

Amazon Prime Day: the best deals on TVs, speakers, headphones and more

Read our Amazon Music Unlimited review

Best music streaming services: free streams to hi-res audio

Best Prime Day hi-fi deals: fantastic prices on great audio products