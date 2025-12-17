Sky Q is no longer available online – and marks another big blow for satellite TV
Sky Q, the company’s satellite TV service, is officially off the market for online customers.
This was confirmed by ISP News as well as a Sky employee on the brand’s community site, who says the service is “no longer available to buy online”.
That doesn’t mean Sky Q will be switched off for existing customers, as the brand says they can still “manage their package online or through the My Sky App”. It’s also available to buy by calling Sky directly or in-store.
New customers are now being directed to choose Sky Stream, the company's streaming service, which gives you access to Netflix and a variety of Sky channels.
There are also plenty of add-ons you can choose to pay for on top of the base price of £15 per month for 24 months, including Sky Kids, TNT Sports, and Disney+.
This is all provided via just a streaming puck and can be controlled via a remote control, making it easy and fuss-free to set up.
That option certainly sounds tempting when compared to Sky Q’s requirement for a satellite dish and associated cabling to be installed on your house by an engineer.
We gave both Sky Stream and Sky Q five-star reviews when we tested them, although we did call the Sky Q "a bit old-fashioned in some ways" due to its design and dish requirements.
With the wider rise of streaming, though, it's hardly a surprise that Sky is starting to phase out its satellite TV offerings. We don't know how much longer the brand will keep Sky Q running for, but it's certainly looking like the end could be near.
