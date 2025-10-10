Disney Plus has received a substantial app update, bringing a fan-favourite streaming service from across the pond to the UK and Europe.

The media titan has previously labelled its mature content (such as Shogun, The Bear, and Alien: Earth) under the Star brand outside of America; however, Star has now been replaced with Hulu, which has been a popular subscription service in the United States since its launch in 2008.

All shows that were previously released under the Star banner have seemingly been switched to Hulu, and there is a new Hulu tab on the home screen, which will take users to a content hub exclusively consisting of Hulu programming.

Hulu integration seems to have already been applied to Disney Plus in the UK, as we have verified using a Google TV device; bear in mind that devices using other operating systems could still be awaiting this rollout.

Hulu will also be integrated directly into the Disney Plus app in the US next year, as the two currently separate services will be merging.

Furthermore, Disney appears to be preparing for an update to its user interface with a more modern design to coincide with Hulu's global rollout.

We don't yet know exactly what the streaming service will look like in the UK and Europe. However, early images from the US version of the streaming service depict a new, larger featured content banner at the top that plays snippets of new releases.

A new menu bar at the top of the home screen will allow for quick access to Disney+, ESPN and Hulu content, as well as a For You tab, which is home to your personalised recommendations.

The franchise tabs have been relocated to their own content rail, with Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic content hubs all featured, along with matching animated background art.

There's no word yet on when this redesigned operating system will be rolled out, but we'll continue checking our TVs and streaming devices and report back.

