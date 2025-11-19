Having trouble getting Tidal to work? You’re not alone, members of the What Hi-Fi? team are experiencing similar issues and according to most internet service trackers we’re not alone.

Journalists that we are, we’ve decided to chronicle the outage as we speak to Tidal and other experts to find out why the service is down and when its coming back.

You can keep track of our progress in this live hub. If you have any questions you’d like us to extend to Tidal let us know in the comments and we’ll endeavour to get them answered ASAP.