Is Tidal down? Widespread outages to the Award-winning service favoured by hi-fi fanatics are being reported

The global internet services outage is still impacting some streaming services

celebrities on stage with Tidal logo in the background
Having trouble getting Tidal to work? You’re not alone, members of the What Hi-Fi? team are experiencing similar issues and according to most internet service trackers we’re not alone.

Journalists that we are, we’ve decided to chronicle the outage as we speak to Tidal and other experts to find out why the service is down and when its coming back.

You can keep track of our progress in this live hub. If you have any questions you’d like us to extend to Tidal let us know in the comments and we’ll endeavour to get them answered ASAP.

Is it working again?

What caused the outage?

Which platforms is it down on?

We’ve contacted Tidal for official comment on the outage and how widespread it is. But subscribers among the team have uniformly lost access to the online services on iOS, Android and the webplayer.

Tidal Android screenshot

Tidal down on iOS

When did the outage start?

We haven’t got a firm time confirmed when the outage start. But members of the team who use it reported the app on iOS and Android was working fine last night, but woke up unable to access its online services.

Tidal down detector graph

