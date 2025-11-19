Is Tidal down? Widespread outages to the Award-winning service favoured by hi-fi fanatics are being reported (LIVE)
The global internet services outage is still impacting some streaming services
Having trouble getting Tidal to work? You’re not alone, members of the What Hi-Fi? team are experiencing similar issues and according to most internet service trackers we’re not alone.
Journalists that we are, we’ve decided to chronicle the outage as we speak to Tidal and other experts to find out why the service is down and when its coming back.
You can keep track of our progress in this live hub. If you have any questions you’d like us to extend to Tidal let us know in the comments and we’ll endeavour to get them answered ASAP.
Is it working again?
Members of the team are getting intermittent access to the online services again as we speak., though it is still very flaky and appears to be occasionally falling back offline.
What caused the outage?
We haven't received official comment from Tidal yet, but it is highly likely liked to the Cloudflare outage reported yesterday. Cloudlfare is a tech company and services provider that helps run large parts of the internet and webservices, including websites and services such as Tidal. It suffered issues yesterday that made numerous other websites, apps and services suffer outages.
Which platforms is it down on?
We’ve contacted Tidal for official comment on the outage and how widespread it is. But subscribers among the team have uniformly lost access to the online services on iOS, Android and the webplayer.
When did the outage start?
We haven’t got a firm time confirmed when the outage start. But members of the team who use it reported the app on iOS and Android was working fine last night, but woke up unable to access its online services.
Internet tracking service Down detector shows a massive spike in people reporting issues accessing Tidal from around 8.00am (UK time) this morning. You can see the spike in the graph attached below.