Best multi-room systems 2019: one system to rule them all

Best multi-room systems Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best multi-room systems you can buy in 2019.

If you want to spread sound to every nook and corner of your home, a multi-room audio system could be just the ticket. Most multi-room audio systems connect to (and work over) your home's wi-fi network so there's no need to trip over trailing wires.

There's no need to buy a complete system straight off the bat, either. You can start with one or two speakers and expand from room to room, controlling music via the tap of an app. Some systems are even compatible with voice assistants such as Siri, Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa.

You can opt to listen to the same song in every room, or a different song in each room, ensuring a harmonious home in more ways than one.

There's a vast choice of multi-room speakers and systems on the market, but which is best? Sonos is the most recognisable brand, and with good reason. It's intuitive and sounds fantastic. But there are plenty of rivals, too, all serving tempting features such as support for hi-res audio files or your favourite streaming service.

Read on to discover the top-rated multi-room music systems that got the nod of approval – and what they offer. Plus, with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.

1. Audio Pro multi-room The best sound-per-pound multi-room system we've tested. SPECIFICATIONS Wi-fi: Yes | Ethernet: Yes | Outputs: Optical, RCA | Streaming: AirPlay, Spotify Connect, Tidal, Deezer, TuneIn, Qobuz | Voice control: No | Bluetooth: Yes Reasons to Buy Detailed and expressive sound Old Addon speakers can be incorporated Great value Reasons to Avoid App lacks the slickness and sophistication of the best £209 View at Amazon 10 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Audio Pro range may be small compared to its multi-room rivals, and the app is a little lacking. But for the best sound quality at the price, this system is currently unbeatable. At just £100, the puck-like Link 1 hub turns your hi-fi and other Addon speakers into a simple multi-room system.

As much as anything else, your chosen path for migration to multi-room should be about whose speakers you want around your house. For us, Audio Pro makes that particular decision admirably simple

Read the full review: Audio Pro multi-room system

(Image credit: Sonos)

2. Sonos multi-room system Stress-free, stylish and reliable. SPECIFICATIONS Wi-fi: Yes | Ethernet: Yes | Music streaming: Spotify Connect, Tidal, Qobuz, Apple Music | Voice control: Amazon Alexa | File support: MP3, WMA, FLAC (up to 16bit/44.1kHz), WAV, AAC and AIFF | Bluetooth: No Reasons to Buy Still the best user experience Consistent, natural, engaging sound Regular updates Reasons to Avoid Individual speakers can be trumped for sound No hi-res support £179 View at Peter Tyson 580 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

It’s facing more competition than ever, but few multi-room offerings are as complete or as pleasurable to live with as Sonos, even if it does lack hi-res support (not a deal breaker for us).

Sonos as a system has two big advantages: breadth of choice and simplicity of use. In the time its rivals have been playing catch-up, Sonos has launched a whole family of products and got onside with a long list of streaming services, not to mention nailing the usability aspect of multi-room.

Combining a broad range of accomplished products with the most substantial selection of streaming services and the most pleasant and complete user experience, Sonos remains one of the best multi-room options.

Read the full review: Sonos multi-room system

(Image credit: Bluesound)

3. Bluesound multi-room system Hi-fi quality sound meets mainstream convenience. SPECIFICATIONS Wi-fi: Yes | Ethernet: Yes | Outputs: Optical, RCA | Streaming: AirPlay, Spotify Connect | Voice control: | Bluetooth: Yes Reasons to Buy Capable of 24-bit/192kHz Highly musical Punchy bass Reasons to Avoid Some components feel a bit budget £299 View at Sevenoaks

There's a lot to love about Bluesound's hi-res capable multi-room system. It's one of the most musical we've heard and boasts enough midrange clarity to pick out every nuance in an expressive vocal performance.

The choice of products includes a streamer, server, streamer and amp combo and a collection of speakers ranging from the diminutive Pulse Flex 2 to the gargantuan Pulse 2.

Its speakers may be bettered in terms of performance-for-pound by Sonos and Audio Pro, but this is one of the most 'hi-fi-sounding' multi-room set-ups we've tested and returns plenty of bang for buck.

Read the full review: Bluesound multi-room system

(Image credit: Denon)

4. Denon HEOS multi-room system Simple yet sonically-capable. SPECIFICATIONS Wi-fi: Yes | Ethernet: Yes | Outputs: Optical, RCA | Streaming: Spotify Connect, Amazon Music | Voice control: Amazon Alexa | Bluetooth: Yes Reasons to Buy Smooth, spacious sound Hi-res audio support Reasons to Avoid Audio Pro pips it for sound quality £59.99 View at Amazon

Denon might be better known for its AV receivers, but it also offers soundbars, subwoofers, amplifiers and wireless speakers. What's more, all of that kit can be connected up through Denon's HEOS platform.

Since launching, HEOS has been upgraded with support for high-res audio and additional support for streaming services such as Amazon Music. You also get more Alexa skills, allowing you to control playback with vocal commands.

Sound is smooth, spacious and replete with insight. And while Audio Pro's offering just edges it on sound quality, the HEOS makes a superb all-rounder – and it offers a wider choice of pick 'n' mix components.

Read the full review: Denon HEOS multi-room system

(Image credit: Bose)

5. Bose SoundTouch multi-room A decent performer at an attractive price. SPECIFICATIONS Wi-fi: Yes | Ethernet: Yes | Outputs: Optical, RCA | Streaming: Spotify Connect, Amazon Music, Deezer, TuneIn | Voice control: Amazon Alexa | Bluetooth: Yes Reasons to Buy SoundTouch 10 a decent performer Easy to set up and use Wireless link among the best of its kind Reasons to Avoid SoundTouch 30 overtaken by rivals App lacks functionality and some streaming services £148.99 View at Currys PC World Business 3 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Bose SoundTouch system is a bit of a mixed bag. Reliable wi-fi streaming and and impressive sound – blessed with plenty of scale and dynamic expression – are the highlights. Sadly the control app is less impressive. It's easy to use, but lacks functionality.

Were it not for the commanding presence of Sonos and Audio Pro in this category, the SoundTouch would have fared much better. We admire its sound and simplicity, but it doesn't quite measure up to more contemporary, feature-laden rivals. Still, it's a decent performer at an attractive price.

Read the full review: Bose SoundTouch multi-room review