The Audio Pro C20 is an all-in-one speaker solution for your music and movies

CES 2024 is in full swing, and speaker specialist Audio Pro has joined the slew of exciting product announcements by unveiling its new C20 wireless speaker.

Following in the fine footsteps of the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning C3 and C10 MKII speakers, the C20 has been created with both music and TV listening in mind — all wrapped up in the brand’s signature Scandinavian design.

As Audio Pro’s naming convention might suggest, the C20 is now the flagship speaker in the C-Series, and the largest, with its acoustically tuned wooden cabinet measuring 196 x 410 x 220mm.

As usual, its woven fabric front is fixed to the C20 by magnets so it can be easily removed, depending on your taste.

It’s impressively versatile with its connectivity too, and offers a number of different ways to listen. You can stream music up to 24-bit/96kHz wirelessly via your choice of Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect, Airplay 2, Google Cast, Audio Pro Multiroom or Bluetooth, connect older devices like a CD player thanks to a dedicated line-in, hook up your turntable thanks to a built-in MM phono stage, and even boost your TV’s sound using the ARC optical input.

(Image credit: Audio Pro)

It's not short of power either, producing 190W of sound from two 25mm tweeters and a 16.5cm woofer, and promising a rich, immersive and full-bodied performance. Still, if you still feel like the need to add some extra rumble to proceedings, the C20 also offers the option of connecting an external subwoofer via its sub-out.

If that wasn't enough, two C20s can be set up as a stereo pair using the Audio Pro app, or via Apple AirPlay 2 — and the same goes for building the C20 into a multi-room system. It can join other Audio Pro speakers from the brand's Award-winning A, C or D-series, set up either via AirPlay 2, Google Cast or Audio Pro's own multi-room system.

You can even re-stream music playing via physical sources to other speakers in your home, meaning you can happily spin some vinyl on the C20 in your lounge, and also listen to it in your bedroom.

The Audio Pro C20 will be available in a choice of soft satin white, stylish grey or classic black from February, and will be priced at £450 / $550 / €550.

