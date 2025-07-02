Marshall's second-gen Middleton speaker aims for a sound that's fit for royalty
The Middleton II challenges the might of JBL
Marshall has unveiled the second-gen iteration of its portable Middleton Bluetooth speaker. The Middleton II adds further features to the original model, promising to deliver "the ultimate listening experience wherever it goes".
The new speaker is powered by 60 watts of Class D amplification for its twin 7.6cm woofers alongside 20 watts of power for a pair of 15mm tweeters. Marshall promises improved sonic talents with this iteration over the first-gen model, teasing "even deeper bass and more refined performance at maximum volume".
The new speaker packs Marshall's 'True Stereophonic' sound tech, which aims to deliver a room-filling signature no matter where you're standing in relation to the Middleton II, a feature boasted by the likes of the Marshall Kilburn III earlier this year.
The Middleton II offers over 30 hours of portable playtime for when you're on the go, as well as an IP67 water- and dust-proof certification to ensure it's protected whether you're slumming it in a tent or heading to the beach.
Like the JBL Charge 6, the Marshall Middleton II doubles as a portable power bank for juicing up your phone on the go. It's also fitted with a built-in microphone, meaning you can take hands-free calls when you're out and about.
According to Ebba Gourveneur Regnström, Marshall's product manager: “Extending portable playtime is something we put a lot of work into at Marshall, and Middleton II is no exception with its 30 hours (of battery life)."
Combine that with improved features such as a built-in microphone for seamless speakerphone calls, and a refreshed design that not only looks better but also "enhances usability with improved user experience".
The Marshall Middleton II is available now in cream or black finishes, priced at £260 (further prices pending).
