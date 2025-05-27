With a huge battery life and phone charging powers, Marshall's latest Bluetooth speaker is festival-ready

Marshall has added a third-generation model to its established Kilburn line of Bluetooth speakers. The Kilburn III promises “powerful, high-quality sound” alongside industry-leading playtime, all fitted out in that rocking Marshall aesthetic.

No matter where you might be standing, Marshall promises a consistent, powerful sonic signature from the Kilburn’s ‘360° True Stereophonic Sound’ feature, as well as “well-rounded mids, crisp highs, and bass that digs deep” thanks to the third-gen model’s improved tuning and wide band driver units.

The Kilburn III’s trump card is its 50-hour battery life – a whopping figure that outmatches the five-star JBL Charge 6's 28 hours by some distance. Like the Charge 6, the new Kilburn can act as a portable power bank to charge your smartphone or other compatible devices.

(Image credit: Marshall)

Externally, the Kilburn III – once again built to resemble a mini amplifier – offers a bank of control knobs for adjusting sound equalisation and volume alongside a power switch and a play/pause toggle, as well as a detachable velvet-lined carry strap.

It is IP54 dust and water resistant, too, so liquid splashes or flecks of dirt shouldn't cut your listening short. Festival season, anyone?

According to Hanna Wallner, Marshall’s Product Manager: “Kilburn III represents a ground-breaking evolution in our product line, showcasing a completely reengineered acoustic design. We’ve enhanced its visual appeal, refined usability, and extended the playtime to over 50 hours. Kilburn III is a remarkable upgrade from the Kilburn II.”

The new Marshall Kilburn III is available in either black or cream, priced at £300 / $380 / €349.

