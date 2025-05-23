If you’re looking for one of the best soundbars , chances are you’ve got the Sonos Arc Ultra on your short list.

And rightly so – it earned a well-deserved five stars in our review, after all. But now there’s a new, similarly priced contender on the block in the form of the Marshall Heston 120 .

That’s right, Marshall – a company famed for its legendary amps before also branching out into headphones and Bluetooth speakers – is making its debut in the fiercely competitive soundbar arena.

Promising to bring its 60 years of rock heritage to the TV sound category, it has got its work cut out for it against Sonos’ offering, which impressed with its clean, precise, spacious and three-dimensional sound.

While we haven't yet put the Heston 120 through its paces in our test rooms, we can still examine how these two premium soundbars compare on paper.

As always, we'll reserve our full verdict until we've properly tested Marshall's debut, so watch this space.

The Marshall Heston 120 launches at $999.99 / £899.99 / AU$1799, while the Sonos Arc Ultra has an official RRP of $999 / £999 / AU$1799.

However, at the time of writing, the Arc Ultra is available on offer in the UK for £899, putting both soundbars at virtually identical price points across all markets.

The Heston 120 is available for pre-order now and goes on sale from 3rd June directly from Marshall, with wider retail availability from 16th September. Meanwhile, the Arc Ultra has been available since October 2024.

Marshall Heston 120 vs Sonos Arc Ultra: design and build

Normally there’s little to distinguish soundbars in appearance, but not in this case.

Measuring 110 x 14.5 x 7.6cm and weighing 7.04kg, the Heston 120 brings what Marshall calls "rock 'n' roll flair to the TV-sound category."

True to its amplifier heritage, it features tactile knurled metal knobs on top for adjusting bass, treble, volume and source selection. The soundbar itself is wrapped in suitably matching PU leather trims, a paper fret covering, and brushed metal panels.

All in all, Marshall’s design team has nailed the brief. Whether or not you want a statement piece soundbar or one that is more muted to blend into the background though, is personal preference.

The design has even divided the What Hi-Fi? team, with some loving its atypical look, others thinking its slightly gaudy compared to the Sonos.

Marshall has also made the Heston 120 repairable, with replaceable parts including the fret, end caps, drivers and circuit boards, which is another nice touch.

Meanwhile, the Sonos Arc Ultra measures 118 x 11 x 7.5cm and weighs 5.9kg. It takes a more minimalist approach, looking very similar to the original Sonos Arc but with subtle refinements, including a ledge at the rear that houses touch controls.

The perforated metal chassis adds some understated flair, while its organic, rounded shape and soft curves make for a soundbar that doesn’t demand attention – but still looks great if it happens to catch your eye.

There’s no doubt that for many users, this subtlety will win over the Marshall’s bold design.

Marshall Heston 120 vs Sonos Arc Ultra: features and connectivity

The Marshall Heston 120 offers comprehensive connectivity options. It features HDMI eARC and HDMI pass-through that supports 4K/120Hz with Dolby Vision HDR.

Wireless options include Wi-Fi 6 with Google Cast, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect, plus Bluetooth 5.3 with LE-audio technology (including Auracast ).

There's also an analogue RCA input, ethernet connectivity (10/100 Mbit), and USB-C. As for format support, the Heston 120 plays nice with both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

On the hardware front, its 11-driver array comprises five full-range drivers, two tweeters, two mid-woofers and two subwoofer units in a 5.1.2 configuration. These are powered by 11 Class D amplifiers – two 50W units and nine 15W units – delivering 150W total peak power.

The Marshall app also provides EQ control and room calibration using two built-in microphones. Four sound modes are available too – Music, Movie, Night and Voice – each designed to tweak levels for optimal viewing/listening experiences.

Naturally, we’ll be putting them all through their paces in our future review. Lastly, Physical preset buttons offer quick access to favourite playlists or radio stations, which is a welcome touch.

In contrast, the Sonos Arc Ultra offers a 9.1.4-channel configuration with 15 Class D amplifiers powering 14 drivers – seven tweeters, six midrange woofers, and one 'Sound Motion' woofer. This Sound Motion driver uses four lightweight motors in opposing corners. However, it only supports Dolby Atmos – there's no DTS.

Connectivity is more limited on the Sonos too. There's HDMI eARC but no additional HDMI inputs. It does support Bluetooth though, along with every major music streaming service under the sun.

Other tricks include Sonos’ Trueplay room calibration tool that works with both iOS and Android devices. The app also provides various sound modes, including Night mode and Speech Enhancement.

Overall, Marshall’s offering provides more connectivity options, making it potentially better suited for those after a more flexible setup – especially with extra devices like turntables thrown into the equation, which would, incidentally, match the Heston 120’s aesthetics rather well.

If you’re already a Sonos user with multiple speakers from the brand though, then a Sonos soundbar that slots neatly into your multi-room audio setup can’t be ignored.

Marshall Heston 120 vs Sonos Arc Ultra: sound

Here we must reserve full judgement until we've tested the Marshall Heston 120 in our dedicated listening rooms.

For now, we can state that the Sonos Arc Ultra has proven itself in our testing as a five-star performer.

We noted its clean, precise, spacious and three-dimensional sound, with impressive bass handling thanks to the Sound Motion driver. We also found the bass tight, tuneful and expressive, while its spatial audio placement was convincing.

For music, we found the Arc Ultra to deliver excellent precision and organisation even during complex passages, and found it energetic, exciting and engaging in the process. Top marks all round.

The Marshall Heston 120's sound characteristics remain to be determined. Marshall's has stated that its engineers spent equal time tuning for both TV and music performance, with the various drivers oriented in different positions to achieve a more spacious, immersive listening experience.

Needless to say, we’re very much looking forward to testing it out.

Marshall Heston 120 vs Sonos Arc Ultra: early verdict

The Marshall Heston 120 presents an intriguing alternative to the Sonos Arc Ultra, especially given their similar, if not identical, price points.

Taking the Marshall’s bold design out of the equation (though it’s hard to ignore, whatever your opinion of it), it offers more comprehensive connectivity options, including HDMI pass-through and DTS:X support – features the Sonos lacks. It also provides physical controls and repairable construction.

The Sonos Arc Ultra counters with proven five-star performance in our testing, a more refined, minimalist design that may have a broader appeal, and compatibility with Sonos’ existing ecosystem – not to mention its many more years of soundbar experience.

Until we've tested the Marshall Heston 120 in our listening rooms though, we can’t deliver a definitive verdict. Bring it on.

