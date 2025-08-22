German audio brand Violectric has released its latest analogue headphone amplifier, the HPA V324. Conceived as a reference-level device, the new amplifier wants to deliver powerful performance from a relatively small physical footprint.

The HPA V324 uses a balanced differential circuit topology, with four distinct amp stages – two for the left channel, two for the right – designed to keep both channels fully separated to reduce signal path noise and promote sonic purity.

The new unit houses premium components and a sophisticated power supply circuitry, including a low-noise toroidal transformer, again with the aim of reducing noise from the audio signal while offering serious power for your headphones.

It should be able to deal with a wide range of headphones, too, delivering up to 5000mW into 50 ohms in order to satisfy even the most power-hungry cans.

(Image credit: Violectric)

Violectric's high-end amp houses three front-mounted headphone outputs: balanced 4-pin Neutrik, 4.4mm Pentaconn and conventional 6.3mm. There are also balanced XLR and RCA single-ended inputs at the rear for connecting a DAC or analogue source, as well as XLR and RCA outputs if you want to hook up to an amplifier or active speakers.

While its primary function is as a headphone amplifier, the HPA V324 can be used as a preamplifier to connect to a power amp and a set of speakers as part of a larger hi-fi setup.

The HPA V324's enclosure is constructed from black anodised aluminium complemented by a laser-engraved front panel, and there is also a set of VU meters displaying each channel's input signal level

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Violectric HPA V324 is available now, priced at £2240 / €2599 / $2799 (plus sales tax) / AU$4899.

MORE:

Discover the best headphone amps we've tested

Welcome to What Hi-Fi?’s inaugural Sustainability Week!

Buying second-hand CDs is my favourite way of discovering new music sustainably