Hi-fi fans assemble! This 5-star iFi headphone amp / DAC is back to its best price ever

Music fan looking for a cost effective way to elevate your desktop headphone system? Then we’d strongly recommend checking out this iFi Zen DAC V2 deal.

The deal is live on Peter Tyson now and lets you grab the five-star desktop headphone amp and DAC for £129, a £70 saving on its regular £199 RRP.

iFi Zen DAC V2 was £199 now £129 at Peter Tyson (save £70)

While we originally tested it at £159, the iFi Zen DAC V2's standard retail price usually sits at around the £199 mark. That makes this £70 cut to that figure a significant saving, and the best deal we've seen yet on the V2. Yes, the V3 could end up being even better, but there's no question how sonically refined and musically rewarding the second-generation model remains. It's a winner.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

We’d recommend taking advantage of the deal for a couple of reasons. First because this is the best price we’ve seen the Zen DAC V2 retail for since Prime Day. Prior to that the best Price we saw it go for was £149.99.

Second, because it is an excellent bit of hi-fi. We not only awarded the iFi Zen DAC V2 a perfect five-star rating when we got it into our listening rooms for testing, we’ve also awarded it multiple, back-to-back What Hi-Fi? Awards. It remains a staple feature in our wider best DAC buying guide to this day for these reasons.

For your money you get a compact, easy to use desktop headphone amp and DAC that delivered dazzling results regardless of what hardware we paired it with and tacks we threw at it.

Testing, with everything from the Grado SR325x to the Beyerdynamic T5 (3rd Gen) and Focal Stellia and a MacBook Pro as its source, the DAC delivered wonderfully clear and insightful audio full of expressive dynamics.

Add to this its support for PCM (up to 384kHz) and DSD (up to DSD256) files, and easy setup and the iFi Zen DAC V2 is an easy recommendation, especially at this price. Hence our reviewers’ conclusion:

“ [The iFi Zen DAC V2 is] one of the very best ways to upgrade your desktop headphone system. Offering a significant upgrade over computer sound quality in an era where people need it most, the Zen DAC V2 is another feather in the cap for iFi’s budget Zen series.”

We don’t give praise like that often! On the off chance you’re on the market for a new pair of over-ears to accompany it also make sure to check out our best headphones deals page, where you’ll find our reviewers handpicked recommendations of the best discounts available right now.

