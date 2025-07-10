Amazon's four-day Prime Day sales extravaganza is coming to an end tomorrow, so if you've waited for the very last-minute bargain hi-fi buy, then I have only one recommendation for you: the WiiM Pro Plus music streamer.

This little WiiM wonder wowed us when we first reviewed it in 2023, winning a coveted What Hi-Fi? Award trophy shortly after. We still recommend this five-star network streamer today for its combination of talents at its affordable price.

I've even been using it in my home hi-fi system for over a year now.

The WiiM Pro Plus is great value at its full price of £219 / $219, but thanks to the Amazon Prime Day sales, you can enjoy a healthy 20% discount.

In the UK, Amazon's stock has run dry, so you'll find the Pro Plus for just £175 at Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson. That's a substantial £44 saving.

In the US, you can find it for $175.20 at Amazon for the same 20% saving.

Save $43.80 WiiM Pro Plus: was $219 now $175.20 at Amazon The WiiM Pro Plus is the best affordable hi-res network streamer to have passed through our listening room. It's compact, affordable, sounds great and is packed with every popular streaming feature. Available now for a great deal price of $175.20 at Amazon US, hurry before the Prime Day sales end. A truly budget way to add fresh streaming skills to an old hi-fi system.

It's hard to overstate just how impressive this little Pro Plus is. Until its arrival, most music streamers with the same spread of streaming features and 24-bit/192kHz hi-res audio handling would set you back around £500/$500.

The Pro Plus' compact form, user-friendly nature and slick app interface make it so easy to quickly add it to your existing home set-up.

You get a decent array of physical connections – digital optical and RCA line-level inputs/outputs mean it can connect to most amplifiers.

I have a fully analogue hi-fi system at home that dates back to the mid-80s. My Cyrus One integrated amplifier only has three line-level inputs and a phono stage. No headphone output, no remote – obviously no digital connections.

I still love the way my Cyrus sounds and I don't have any space for a full-sized streamer either. So the addition of the WiiM Pro Plus has been perfect for my needs.

It sits unobtrusively next to the amp, and it's easy to fire up whenever I want to stream music rather than use my turntable. It has transformed my set-up, as I can now easily stream from my Qobuz and Apple Music accounts, as well as play internet radio, with only a few taps on my smartphone.

Streaming-wise, it's as feature-rich as you can get: there's dual-band wi-fi, Bluetooth, built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2 support. Popular music services such as Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Qobuz Connect, Deezer, Amazon Music, Pandora, TuneIn, and plenty more.

DLNA compatibility and Roon Ready certification means it can even play nice with your digital music library stored on a NAS drive.

But most importantly, how does it sound? In our testing and in my real-life use of it at home, it delivers a very likeable, capable sound that is surprisingly organised and dynamic, especially for its wallet-friendly price.

The WiiM sounds confident, with admirable control over instruments and rhythms in a well-defined soundstage. It sounds clear, controlled and detailed, while voices in particular are immediate and sound natural – it's an appealing balance.

If you have an old hi-fi system like I do, but want to inject some modern streaming convenience without changing all your gear, then this is the most cost-effective way to do so. And you don't ever feel as though you're compromising on performance.

If you buy only one thing during this Prime Day period, then I can't recommend this WiiM Pro Plus deal for £175 enough. But hurry – this deal ends tomorrow everywhere.

MORE:

Top 5 hi-fi deals that I've spotted during Amazon Prime Day

Our expert's guide to the best Amazon Prime Day hi-fi and headphone deals

Looking to upgrade your budget turntable system? This is the vinyl accessory to get for a sonic boost

Don't want to shop at Amazon? I've found the best 13 deals from specialist hi-fi retailers instead