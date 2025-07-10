Finding a good deal on Prime Day is a bit like clubbing in your early 20s. It's tempting to walk in, neck three drinks and then make a swift exit with the first person with a pulse, but that's not a strategy that ends up with you finding your one and only.

Often, the best thing to do is wait, at least for a few minutes, to see if a better proposition comes along. If you're hunting for a wireless speaker, you might be tempted to nab the first deal you find, but take a breath, hold your horses and you might find a better one down the road.

You never know: it could be the one.

Audio Pro Addon C20 MKII

There's a lot of appeal to the Audio Pro Addon C10 MKII. It's a clear, detailed speaker with excellent bass reproduction and a cohesive, musical sound, not to mention an attractive build if you're into the whole 'large Lego block' aesthetic.

Streaming support for AirPlay 2 and Google Cast only add to its credentials, and you can make a multi-room system if you've got a bunch of compatible Audio Pro speakers to hand.

Is this the best deal possible on an Audio Pro? We would have liked to have seen a drop for the do-it-all C20, but that hasn't materialised. What we do have below, however, is a drop that might just rival the C20 if you're after the best value, and the biggest saving, for Prime Day.

Audio Pro Addon T3

"This excellent wireless speaker is difficult to fault - it sounds great and carries a tempting price tag." That's what we said when we reviewed the Audio Pro Addon T3 a good while back, and you'll notice the end of that sentence as being particularly pertinent. A tempting price tag. And that was when it was at its full price.

Imagine how tempting a £99 price tag is. It's an older product, true, but you're still getting an oft-forgotten wireless speaker with impressively balanced, detailed sound and Bluetooth capabilities, not to mention up to 30 hours of connectivity and USB charging for your mobile device.

Lots of people will be charmed by the, well, charms of the JBLs this Prime Day, such as the Charge 6 and the Flip 7, but the Addon T3 shouldn't be overlooked now that it's at such a good price.

