The JBL Flip 7 has made an impressive impact on the world of Bluetooth speakers since its recent release, succeeding the five-star Flip 6 to deliver an even better performance from its superbly portable, rugged, feature-filled design.

The budget portable speaker only launched in April, so we figured we would have to wait a few months until we saw any discounts, but we were wrong.

For just £119 at Richer Sounds, you can pick up this impressive portable Bluetooth speaker with a cheeky £10 saving for the first time.

While that might not sound like a big saving, it's absolutely worth talking about since any money off this already great-value budget portable speaker is welcome.

All you have to do to grab this new deal is sign up to the Richer Sounds VIP Club, which is totally free and only takes a few seconds.

JBL Flip 7: was £129 now £119 at Richer Sounds The JBL Flip 7 is a superb portable Bluetooth speaker that combines rugged design and great sound with ease. With new levels of clarity and insight, skilful handling of dynamics and rhythms and an excellent build quality, the Flip 7 has earned every single one of the five stars we gave it. Now enjoying £10 off its full price thanks to this Richer Sounds VIP deal.

The JBL Flip 7 is a more rounded and refined performer than ever before.

It still boasts the burrito-shaped look and rugged design of the previous iterations, but there are also a few welcome improvements in usability and portability, such as upping the waterproof and dustproof ratings to the IP68 certificate over the IP67 of the older generation.

The control buttons have been repositioned to make them easier to use, while the connection is swift and stable – playing music from your phone is supremely easy.

You also have new options for how you'd like to carry this portable speaker around. Instead of the built-in adjustable carry loop, you can now choose between a small fabric finger loop or a carabiner hook, which can be easily removed and swapped.

When it comes to features, the seventh-gen Flip offers Auracast functionality, the new sharing technology that lets you pair up two Flip 7s in stereo or hook up multiple Auracast-compatible units via the JBL Portable app. You can even enjoy lossless audio as the Flip 7 supports wired listening from your smart device.

And for all your portable needs, you're also rewarded with some more battery life with the Flip 7 than before. Here, you'll get 14 hours on a single charge, plus an extra two hours with the Playtime Boost feature, which drops the bass to let you enjoy your music for longer.

Audio-wise, we said the Flip 7 is "the best-sounding Flip there's ever been". And that's saying a lot since we rated both the Flip 5 and Flip 6 five stars previously. For the Flip 7 though, there are whole new levels of clarity and insight, skilful handling of dynamics and rhythms and far more bass (and subsequent fun) being brought to the party.

This led us to say: "We know this is a fairly compact portable Bluetooth speaker, but judged on such terms, the Flip 7 evidences what you might call genuine musicality".

Overall, our expert testers came to this final verdict: "JBL has tweaked the Flip 7's sound while adding a pleasing host of new features, performance benefits and improvements to its build and design, making for what now feels like the most well-rounded Flip ever."

And now, just in time for the blazing summer weather, you can save a tenner off its full price at Richer Sounds – we think it's excellent value.

Of course, if you would prefer a much cheaper option, you can still pick up the JBL Flip 6 (a still mighty fine alternative) for just £79 at Amazon. No matter which option you choose, you'll be rewarded with great sound, great design and easy portable use.

