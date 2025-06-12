The five-star JBL Flip 6 speaker can be yours for a seriously impressive price
A great speaker with a great discount
The JBL Flip 6 may have lost its spot on our best Bluetooth speakers list earlier this year. But that's only because of the launch of its successor, the JBL Flip 7.
The Flip 6 is still, for all intents and purposes, a five-star speaker that's still easy to recommend, especially when it's just £79 at Amazon. This makes it a lot cheaper than the £129 you'd have to pay for its successor.
And just one of the many great things about the JBL is that it comes in a variety of colours – six of which are currently enjoying this excellent sale price.
JBL Flip 6 was £130 now £79 at Amazon (save £51)
You won't find many alternatives that'll beat the JBL Flip 6 speaker on quality, especially at this price. It prioritises sonic performance and a rugged, portable build, and it's a solid choice for anyone who can't quite stretch their budget for the JBL Flip 7.
The JBL supports Bluetooth 5.1, and boasts superb build quality for the money, including a dust- and waterproof IP67 rating, which should come in handy should you take the Flip 6 out on your travels.
It may look like a burrito, and while it can't satiate your hunger, it will provide quality audio. In our JBL Flip 6 review, we said: "There’s plenty of oomph and energy across the frequencies – this speaker does not lack in the bass department."
In comparison to its predecessor, the Flip 5, we said, "Flip 6 delivers a cleaner and more emotive performance overall, sounding more spacious and open than its predecessor but without losing cohesive timing across the frequencies".
And let's not forget it also carries a long battery life of 12 hours, so you can enjoy this excellent outdoor speaker wherever the sunny weather takes you.
For just over £50 off at Amazon, you can secure yourself a ruggedly impressive speaker for a fraction of the price. But hurry, some of the colours are already selling out fast.
